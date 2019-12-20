Mayor Names Interim Chief For Burlington Police, Deputy Chief Wright On Admin Leave

To conclude a tumultuous week for the Burlington Police Department, Mayor Miro Weinberger held a press conference Friday to name Jennifer Morrison as interim chief of police, according to multiple media reports.

Morrison is a former chief of the Colchester Police Department and former president of the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police.

The week began with Weinberger holding a press conference to announce that Brandon del Pozo had resigned as Burlington's chief of police. Del Pozo's resignation came just days after Seven Days reported that he'd used a fake Twitter profile to heckle a critic over the summer and then lied when asked about it by the newspaper.

Multiple media outlets also reported Friday that Burlington Police Deputy Chief Jan Wright is now on administrative leave. Wright had briefly been named acting chief following del Pozo's resignation, but was replaced by Monday evening after she told the mayor she'd used a Facebook account under a fake name to interact with people.

On Thursday, Weinberger told Vermont Edition that the city would solicit an independent review of social media use at the department, and that an update of social media policy is in the works.