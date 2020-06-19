Related Program: 
Meet The Kingdom All Stars

Jun 19, 2020
Hear from some young people making music during the pandemic. Plus: the first COVID-related death since May, a push for changes to Vermont’s school system, and maple syrup.

This Band Plays Live Music, Online, From A Secret Location In The Northeast Kingdom

Jun 18, 2020
The Kingdom All Stars is a free, volunteer-run band founded in 2012, featuring musicians in grades 5-12 in the Northeast Kingdom. Like musicians everywhere, they’ve been looking for ways to perform in a pandemic, and next month, they will premiere their new YouTube concert series. Erica Heilman paid them a visit.

The Future's In Flux. An Opportunity For More Equity In Vermont's Schools?

Jun 18, 2020
The K-12 education system could soon be in line for tens of millions of dollars from the federal COVID relief funds allocated to Vermont. And along with that influx of one-time money, some advocates want to see fundamental changes in the education system.

When Might Businesses Get More COVID Relief Money?

Jun 18, 2020
Small businesses around Vermont want federal COVID-19 money, and quickly. But it still might not be enough. Plus, coronavirus numbers, visits to long-term care, and Nectar’s re-opens for indoor concerts.