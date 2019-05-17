Meet Quinn Christopherson, Winner Of The 2019 Tiny Desk Contest

After months of watching entry videos — over 6,000 of them — the judges of the fifth annual Tiny Desk Contest have chosen a winner!

Quinn Christopherson is a singer-songwriter from Anchorage, Alaska who writes with emotional depth and a powerful sense of perspective. In his 2019 Contest entry video, "Erase Me," Christopherson muses about his complicated experience with privilege as a transgender man. He performs in front of a painting of Denali at the Anchorage Museum, accompanied by his friend, Nick Carpenter, on guitar. "I got so used to pulling the short stick / I don't know what to do with all this privilege / 'Cause I got a voice now and I got power / But I can't stand it," he sings.

Christopherson explains it's been about a year and half since he began his transition from female to male. Before he began this process, he had never considered the level of power that society would bestow on him just for being a man: "I got so many more responsibilities at work just handed to me. Like, people were just asking me questions I didn't know anything about."

He recalls going through eye-opening experiences he never expected. "I would just hear terrible things that men would say when they think women aren't around," he says. "And that is what started the process of writing this song because, I don't know, the misogyny — it just got worse as I came onto this 'other side.'"

The Tiny Desk Contest winner has a day job, too; Christopherson, who is Athabaskan and Inupiaq, currently works as a counselor for Alaska Native youth. He says he's played some of his music for the young people he works with. "Kids – well, teenagers especially – they'll just tell you exactly what they think, right when they think it," he says, laughing and adding that it's "a really good soundboard for getting critique."

Christopherson says the universal message of "Erase Me" is that "you cannot assume things about people" based on appearances or perceived identity.

"We can all relate to some kind of privilege at the end of the day," he says, "whether it be subtle or big, in my case. But it's really important to be open about it and know where you're at."



AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Quinn Christopherson is this year's Tiny Desk Contest winner. In the video he submitted for his song "Erase Me," the proud Alaskan sings and moves in a vintage periwinkle blue suit in front of a beautiful painting of Denali, the tallest mountain in North America.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ERASE ME")

QUINN CHRISTOPHERSON: (Singing) I used to have long hair. I used to smile when I walked. I used to be someone I hated.

CORNISH: Quinn told me that as a transgender Native songwriter, he feels like he has to be vulnerable.

CHRISTOPHERSON: Being who I am is political, so I just - I got to be out there, and I think every time I play a live show, I just kind of come out to every audience. I kind of just hope for the best.

CORNISH: Yeah.

CHRISTOPHERSON: But I'm never not going to do that, you know? I'm always just going to be here and let people know.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ERASE ME")

CHRISTOPHERSON: (Singing) I used to think I was a woman, so I got used to pulling the short stick.

So it's been about a year and a half since I transitioned, and that year and a half has been really eye-opening for me. I would just hear terrible things that men would say when they think women aren't around. And that is what started the process of writing this song.

CORNISH: You write about this idea that that now you have power.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ERASE ME")

CHRISTOPHERSON: (Singing) I got a voice now. I got power that I can't stand.

CORNISH: Is that something that you thought about as you were going through your transition? Did you think, oh, that's going to be an aspect of being a man that I have to reckon with?

CHRISTOPHERSON: I had no idea what was to come. Before I transitioned, I was just a masculine woman, you know? And I just didn't realize how terrible people were to me as that until I wasn't that anymore. And I don't know. I just got so many more responsibilities at work just handed to me. Like, people were just asking me questions I didn't know anything about.

CORNISH: People invited you to mansplain.

CHRISTOPHERSON: (Laughter) Yeah, exactly - righty tighty, lefty loosey.

CORNISH: When you talk about having a voice, though, it's a howl.

CHRISTOPHERSON: I know. I just get kind of into it - telling my story, screaming it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ERASE ME")

CHRISTOPHERSON: (Singing) Yeah, I'm tired of people trying to erase me.

CORNISH: This idea of being tired of people trying to erase you - because if people see you on screen, they're going to see an image of what looks like a white man, and is there something you're trying to kind of fight against - that assumption?

CHRISTOPHERSON: Yeah. You cannot assume things about people. I don't know about the whole man thing, but I am not white. I'm an Indigenous person. I'm Athabaskan, and I'm Inupiaq. You know, those are communities that I claim and that I'll always claim.

CORNISH: Well, you have power now, (laughter) right? You're also winner of this year's Tiny Desk Contest. What do you think the next year is going to hold for you?

CHRISTOPHERSON: Well, I'm working on an album right now.

CORNISH: Going back to your day job?

CHRISTOPHERSON: (Laughter) I love my job.

CORNISH: (Laughter).

CHRISTOPHERSON: Yeah.

CORNISH: I didn't actually ask what your day job is. What is your day job?

CHRISTOPHERSON: I'm a counselor for Alaskan Native youths...

CORNISH: Oh, cool.

CHRISTOPHERSON: ...Here in Anchorage.

CORNISH: Any of your kids heard your music?

CHRISTOPHERSON: Yeah, they have. They are hilarious. I love it. They're so - you know, kids - well, teenagers especially - they'll just tell you exactly what they think right when they think it, so it's a really good soundboard for getting critique.

CORNISH: Oh, yes, please give me a sample.

CHRISTOPHERSON: I've played something live for a couple of them - like, a new song. You know, you get a new song, and you're still working out the kinks. And I just remember one of them going, it's not my favorite, but I keep working on it.

(LAUGHTER)

CORNISH: You've got a future, kid.

CHRISTOPHERSON: Yeah (laughter).

CORNISH: Well, Quinn Christopherson, congratulations. Thank you so much for sharing a bit of your music and sharing your story.

CHRISTOPHERSON: Thank you so much - appreciate it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.