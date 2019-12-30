Meet Three Vermonters Who Became U.S. Citizens In 2019: Said Bulle

Said Bulle moved to Vermont 15 years ago at the age of 15 after growing up in Somalia and living in a refugee camp in Kenya. He lives in Burlington, where he plays in an Afrobeat band called A2VT. He’s one of three people VPR spoke with shortly after receiving U.S. citizenship.

Here’s Said’s story, in his words.

(Note: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity).

My name is Said Bulle. I live in Burlington. I'm a musician, singer and dancer, and I love what I do.

I knew in my head, even though I was like, 5 years old, I knew I was popped in the wrong spot. I grew up in a civil war. When it gets dark, it’s really dark. And when they start chopping heads, they’re really doing it.

I moved from Somalia when I was 12. I was in the camp probably like, two or three years. It was a rough place. Especially those two years, I experienced a lot. And food-wise and water-wise. And weather. We have only two seasons ... it’s water everywhere, or dry.

If you run out of your water, you’re in hell.

And I come to America. And they’re all like, you 15, you almost going on 15, you're going to be in ninth grade. I'm like, “What? What is ninth grade?” High school. I’m like, “I don’t wanna go to high school, I wanna go to kindergarten.”

Here’s the thing: I never — I never went — I never went to school. And when I went there, it wasn't like I thought it was. It was a lot of help in there. Those four years swing by so fast. I wasn't ready to graduate, and I wanted another four years but they didn’t. It was fun graduating. I loved it.

I'm the founder of A2VT. You know, I put them all together. Our band is about bringing the people together, entertainment and happiness. Afrobeat, Afro-music, with a positive message. Four or five different languages. And one music:

Don’t you know it’s not complicated Live life and not be hated Only you and I can change it Now or never.

I’m 30 now: 15 years in Africa, 15 years in America. Fifteen years in Vermont. You know that’s why I represent myself A2VT: Africa to Vermont.

Place you were born, that’s home, home, home. That’s the motherland. Vermont, it was my second home.

I liked how Vermont welcomed me for who I am and accepted me for who I am. And now I’m doing it ... all the things that I want to do. And that’s what makes it home.

