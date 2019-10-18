Related Program: 
VPR News

Members of Influential Rock Band 'Death' On Their Journey From Detroit To Vermont

By & 42 minutes ago
  • Bobby and Dannis Hackney are two of the founding members of the influential band Death.
    Bobby and Dannis Hackney are two of the founding members of the influential band Death.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

After breaking up in 1977, the influential proto-punk band Death had a remarkable resurgence starting in 2009. Fans who were unaware of the band's place in musical history were turned on to Death thanks to a release of some of their music and a documentary that charted their story: A Band Called Death.

The two surviving members of the trio moved to Vermont from Detroit after the band's breakup. This Saurday, October 18, they'll play a special concert in Essex along with a screening of the documentary.

Bobby and Dannis Hackney of Death spoke with VPR's Mitch Wertlieb about their music and their band's unconventional trajectory.

Tags: 
VPR News
Arts & Culture
Music

Related Content

From Vermont to 'Hadestown': Anaïs Mitchell's Musical Journey

By & Sep 17, 2019
Anais Mitchell accepts the Tony Award for Best Original Score for 'Hadestown' at this year's ceremony.
Charles Sykes / Invision/Associated Press

Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell's career began in Vermont, but has led on a long and windy path around the world. Most recently, it’s landed her on Broadway, where her folk opera Hadestown won eight Tony Awards this year. As Mitchell prepares to go out on a solo tour (including sold-out performances in Vermont on Oct. 11 and 12), she told Vermont Edition about her musical journey.

Grace Potter Comes Home For Grand Point North

By & Sep 13, 2017
Paul A. Hebert / Associated Press/Invision

It's been a long time and a lot of touring since Grace Potter and the Nocturnals got together at St. Lawrence University and were a Vermont band. But Grace is back home this week for the music festival she started in 2011 - Grand Point North.

Singer/Songwriter Neko Case

By & Oct 26, 2015
Emily Shur

Rolling Stone says "Neko Case has grown into one of America's best and most ambitious singer/songwriters." She started out playing drums in bands like The Del Logs, The Propanes and The Weasels.

Now Neko Case is deep into a successful solo career. She is soon to release a vinyl set ("Truckdriver, Gladiator, Mule.") of her previous albums. And she calls the Northeast Kingdom home.