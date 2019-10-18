Members of Influential Rock Band 'Death' On Their Journey From Detroit To Vermont

After breaking up in 1977, the influential proto-punk band Death had a remarkable resurgence starting in 2009. Fans who were unaware of the band's place in musical history were turned on to Death thanks to a release of some of their music and a documentary that charted their story: A Band Called Death.

The two surviving members of the trio moved to Vermont from Detroit after the band's breakup. This Saurday, October 18, they'll play a special concert in Essex along with a screening of the documentary.

Bobby and Dannis Hackney of Death spoke with VPR's Mitch Wertlieb about their music and their band's unconventional trajectory.