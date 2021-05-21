Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Mental Health In The NEK

By , & 1 hour ago

Northeast Kingdom residents call for better mental health care in the region. Plus, Ripton is leaving its school district, the border will stay closed, and more birds are back in town.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Mental Health

Related Content

'We Deserve Better': Northeast Kingdom Activists Call For Better Mental Health Care

By & May 20, 2021
A group of people standing shoulder to shoulder on an outdoor gazebo.
Northeast Kingdom Organizing, Courtesy

Demand for high-quality mental health care has grown more urgent since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Calls for that support are growing louder in the Northeast Kingdom, where residents in a community organization say local and state mental health officials are not providing an adequate level of mental health care.