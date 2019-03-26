Related Program: 
Meritocracy And Money: College Admissions Under The Microscope

    People walk on the Stanford University campus, one of the institutions caught up in an alleged conspiracy around admissions.
    Ben Margot / AP

Live call-in discussion: An alleged conspiracy that became public this month involved rich parents paying huge sums to get their kids into college via bribery and fraud. The story also focused attention on the legal ways that the wealthy can get a leg up. We're looking behind the scenes at college admissions.

Joining us for the discussion is Ryan Hargraves, executive director of undergraduate admissions for UVM.

We'll also hear from Michele Hernandez Bayliss, co-president of Top Tier Admissions, a college counseling company. She's also former assistant director of admissions at Dartmouth.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

