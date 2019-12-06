'Messiah' Watch 2019: Performances and Sing-Alongs Around Vermont

  • A statue of George Frideric Handel is pictured here at night in Halle, Germany.
    This statue of George Frideric Handel stands in Halle, Germany. VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's "Messiah" taking place in our area during this holiday season.
The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.

This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area.

Find the list below, organized by date — and we'll be updating it as we learn of more events.

Friday, Dec. 6

Rutland Area Chorus, Soloist and Orchestra Messiah

7:30 p.m., the Vermont Philharmonic and Chorus, led by Assistant Conductor Lisa Jablow, will perform Part I (Christmas), and other parts including the “Hallelujah Chorus,” of Handel’s “Messiah” at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, 16 Barre St. in Montpelier.

Sunday, Dec. 8

2 p.m., at the Barre Opera House, 6 N. Main St. in Barre, the Vermont Philharmonic and Chorus, led by Assistant Conductor Lisa Jablow, will perform Part I (Christmas), and other parts including the “Hallelujah Chorus,” of Handel’s “Messiah."

Sunday, Dec. 15

Pentangle Arts Annual Community Messiah Sing at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Woodstock, VT

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:30 p.m., Burlington Choral Society, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington, VT

