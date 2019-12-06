'Messiah' Watch 2019: Performances and Sing-Alongs Around Vermont

The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.

This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area.

Find the list below, organized by date — and we'll be updating it as we learn of more events.

Know of an upcoming performance or sing-along that we may have missed? Let us know!

Friday, Dec. 6

Rutland Area Chorus, Soloist and Orchestra Messiah

7:30 p.m., the Vermont Philharmonic and Chorus, led by Assistant Conductor Lisa Jablow, will perform Part I (Christmas), and other parts including the “Hallelujah Chorus,” of Handel’s “Messiah” at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, 16 Barre St. in Montpelier.

Sunday, Dec. 8

2 p.m., at the Barre Opera House, 6 N. Main St. in Barre, the Vermont Philharmonic and Chorus, led by Assistant Conductor Lisa Jablow, will perform Part I (Christmas), and other parts including the “Hallelujah Chorus,” of Handel’s “Messiah."

Sunday, Dec. 15

Pentangle Arts Annual Community Messiah Sing at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Woodstock, VT

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:30 p.m., Burlington Choral Society, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington, VT