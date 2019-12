Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Nicola Benedetti, violin

Stravinsky: Concerto for Strings in D

Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63

Trad. (arr. Limonov): Auld Lang Syne (encore)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 Pathetique

Ives: Thanksgiving and Forefathers Day from New England Holidays

Listen Saturday December 21 at 8 p.m.