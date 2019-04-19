Mitch's Sports Report: UVM's Anthony Lamb Declares Early Entry For NBA Draft

He was the America East Player of the Year in 2019. Now, Anthony Lamb is hoping that accomplishment and his stellar play as a forward with the University of Vermont men's basketball team will garner him a job playing at the very highest professional level.

Lamb has declared his early entry for the 2019 NBA draft, but he does have until May 29th to change his mind and pull back, which would save his eligibility to play NCAA ball next year as a senior at UVM.

The last Catamount to test the draft waters was Trae Bell-Haynes, who declared early eligibility in 2017.

2019 was Lamb's break-out season with UVM, the six foot six forward leading the Catamounts in scoring, averaging 21 points per game, while the Cats rode a 27-7 record to an America East championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Florida State in the first round.

To Major League Baseball, and if you're a fan of the Boston Red Sox the only good news I can deliver is that the team didn't play last night, so they couldn't tack a 14th loss onto a season that is quickly running off the rails.

The Red Sox are mired in the basement of the American League east, already eight games out of first place, with a paltry six wins on the season, and while it's early still, once you get into the month of May, it's really not anymore. None of this would be especially notable but for the fact that the Red Sox were World Series champions just last year, and it's virtually the same team taking the field this season. What's behind the maddening inability to put together good starting pitching, timely hitting, and decent bullpen relief? Your guess is as good as mine, but unless the Red Sox can flip a switch come May and put together some kind of long and uninterrupted winning streak, they will virtually no shot at defending their title, and the narrative will likely focus on whether second year manager Alex Cora, who could seemingly do no wrong in 2018, should be shown the door this year, even though I think the onus is clearly on the underachieving players to this point.

The NY Yankees did play last night and were hoping to build off their two game sweep of Boston at the Stadium, but the Kansas City Royals belayed that order, beating the Yankees 6-1 in the Bronx. Homer Bailey held the vaunted Yankee line-up to just three hits over six innings of work to snag the win.

Domingo German took the loss for the Yankees, victimized by solo home runs off the bats of Jorge Soler and Ryan O'Hearn, and while the Yankees' early struggles are not nearly as dire as the Red Sox, at just 8-10 they are not off to the start many expected they would be. It's easier to see why, though, as the Yankees still have a significant number of players out with injuries, and once they come back, they'll probably start piling up victories like Homer Simpson piling up pancakes at an all you can eat breakfast buffet.

The NY Mets were idle last night. They take their 10-8 record, good for second place currently in the NL east, to St. Louis where they'll face the Cardinals tonight.

The Toronto Blue Jays got a win, a 7-4 victory over the Twins in Minnesota, powered by home runs from Randal Grichuk, Justin Smoak and Teoscar Hernandez.

The NHL playoffs continued last night, with some compelling first round series looking like they could go the full seven game distance.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals are having a tough time putting away the feisty Carolina Hurricanes, with that series now tied at two games apiece after Washington won the first two games. Last night, Teuvo Teravainen knocked home the game winner early in the second period in Carolina's 2-1 victory, but the 'Canes lost another player when Jordan Martinook appeared to injure his knee and had to leave the game. Carolina has already lost two key players to injury in the series, and Washington's T.J. Oshie also had to leave the game last night as he was run awkwardly into the boards.

In Manitoba, where some of the most rabid hockey fans you'll find anywhere wear all-white to simulate white-out conditions and cheer on their beloved Winnipeg Jets, there is shock and disbelief today after the Jets blew a two goal lead in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues completed their remarkable comeback in that final frame by scoring the game winner with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

The game winner that took all the air out of Bell Place, as Jaden Schwartz knocked a pass from teammate Tyler Bozak out of mid-air and behind Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for a 3-2 win and a three games to two series lead with game six back in St. Louis.

ESPN reports an NHL statistic that does not bode well for Winnipeg. When a best-of-seven NHL playoff series is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 takes the series nearly 79 percent of the time.

That stat adds urgency to tonight's game five between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston, with the two teams tied up at two games apiece.

In the NBA playoffs, Kevin Durant scored 38 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 132-105 victory over the LA Clippers as Golden State takes a two games to one lead.

Derrick White poured in a career high 36 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 118-108 win over the Denver Nuggets, and now the Spurs are up two games to one in the series.

Also up two games to one are the Philadelphia 76ers over the Brooklyn Nets. Ben Simmons joined Derrick white in setting a career high for scoring, with 31 points in Philly's 131-115 win last night.