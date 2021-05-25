Related Program: 
VPR News

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe And Effective For Teens, Company Says

By 52 minutes ago
  • Moderna says clinical trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine is effective for children from age 12 to 17, with mostly mild or moderate side effects. Here, a syringe is filled with a dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in Wheaton, Md.
    Moderna says clinical trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine is effective for children from age 12 to 17, with mostly mild or moderate side effects. Here, a syringe is filled with a dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in Wheaton, Md.
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Originally published on May 25, 2021 9:28 am

Trials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine show that it's safe and effective for teenagers, the company said Tuesday — a finding that could boost supply ahead of the new school year's start this fall.

"We will submit these results to the U.S. [Food and Drug Administration] and regulators globally in early June and request authorization" for use in kids from age 12 to 17, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

The company announced the positive results roughly two weeks after the FDA said children 12 to 15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

At the time, Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said the expansion of Pfizer's vaccine authorization "brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy."

Moderna's clinical trial involved 3,732 adolescents, who were given two shots — of either the vaccine or a placebo. No participants who got two doses of the vaccine developed COVID-19, compared to four cases in the placebo group.

For the above results, researchers used the same definitions of a COVID-19 case that they used in adult trials. But because adolescents have a lower incidence rate for the disease than adults, the trial also included a second, more expansive definition set by the CDC. That definition includes milder cases, as it requires only one COVID-19 symptom and also a positive test. When that definition was applied, the vaccine's efficacy rate was still 93% after the first dose.

As for potential side effects, Moderna said, "the majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity," listing symptoms such as headache, fatigue, muscle pain and chills.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
NPR News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

Children's Risk Of Serious Illness From COVID-19 Is As Low As It Is For The Flu

By editor 6 hours ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a strong statement about the effectiveness of vaccines when it decided that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most circumstances. But it left some parents concerned about how the change might affect children too young to be vaccinated.

News Roundup: More Than 76% Of Vermonters 12 & Older Are At Least Partially Vaccinated Against COVID

By VPR Staff 20 hours ago
Two people, one an adult and one a child, walk out of a vaccination clinic onto the pavement, past two orange traffic cones.
Matthew Smith / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Monday, May 24.

In 25 States, More Than Half Of Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

By 6 hours ago

Loading...

In 25 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, more than half of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest CDC data.