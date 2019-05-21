Molding Mycelium — The Roots Of Mushrooms — To Tackle Plastic Pollution

Growing up on a Vermont farm gave Eben Bayer a healthy appreciation for the incredible technological achievements of the natural world. Now, he and a co-founder have created a company called Ecovative. They're using mycelium — the long, thread-like roots of mushrooms that lie hidden under the ground — to create simple, biodegradable, affordable packaging and more.

Eben Bayer joined Vermont Edition to talk about the company and the science behind it.

