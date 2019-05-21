Related Program: 
Molding Mycelium — The Roots Of Mushrooms — To Tackle Plastic Pollution

  • Eben Bayer's company makes packaging materials out of mycelium, the threadlike roots of fungus.
Growing up on a Vermont farm gave Eben Bayer a healthy appreciation for the incredible technological achievements of the natural world. Now, he and a co-founder have created a company called Ecovative. They're using mycelium — the long, thread-like roots of mushrooms that lie hidden under the ground — to create simple, biodegradable, affordable packaging and more.

Eben Bayer joined Vermont Edition to talk about the company and the science behind it.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 21, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

