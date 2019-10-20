Monday: Parsing The Vermont Rural Life Survey Results

The results of the Vermont Rural Life Survey, a part of the VPR and Vermont PBS This Land project, will be released Monday morning. At noon, join Vermont Edition for a discussion of the results with Castleton University political science professor Rich Clark.

Around 800 Vermonters were surveyed from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9, and asked questions like:

How would you rate your quality of life in your local community?

How well do you think Vermont state elected officials understand challenges facing rural Vermonters?

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the future of your community?

The survey was conducted under the direction of Clark, who joins us as we dive into the numbers and what it means about how Vermonters feel about and view their current way of life — as well as their future.

Paul Costello, executive director of the Vermont Council on Rural Development, will also join the discussion.

Check back here Monday at 6 a.m. to view the results ahead of the show.

