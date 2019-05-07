Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Montpelier Debrief: Minimum Wage Bill Meets Cost Concerns

By & 25 minutes ago
  • The exterior of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on a blue-sky day.
    The exterior of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on a blue-sky day.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Boosting Vermont's minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour by the year 2024 is the plan Senate lawmakers passed back in February, and it's been a long-standing goal of Democrats and Progressives in Montpelier. But in the House the proposal is running up against new concerns about cost. Specifically, about what an increase might mean for thousands of health care workers earning the state's current minimum hourly wage of $10.78 or just above.

VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld has been covering the progress of the bill in Montpelier, and spoke to Vermont Edition about the latest.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Minimum Wage

Related Content

A 'Simple Math Problem': $15 Minimum Wage Bill Has Vt. Health Providers On Alert

By May 6, 2019
Kathy Demars, executive director of Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, sits at her desk before a computer
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Low-wage workers in Vermont's health care sector could be in for a significant raise if Democratic lawmakers succeed in their effort to establish a $15 minimum wage. But some health providers say increased payroll costs could force cuts to patient services if elected officials don't boost Medicaid funding in the process.  

Where Paid Leave & Minimum Wage Bills Stand At The Vermont Statehouse

By Apr 29, 2019

The Vermont House and Senate have devoted a lot of time lately to two bills in particular — paid family and medical leave, and a $15 minimum wage — but both are running into some legislative obstacles.

VPR Statehouse reporter Peter Hirschfeld provided an update on where things stand with these bills as of midday Monday.