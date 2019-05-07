Montpelier Debrief: Minimum Wage Bill Meets Cost Concerns

Boosting Vermont's minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour by the year 2024 is the plan Senate lawmakers passed back in February, and it's been a long-standing goal of Democrats and Progressives in Montpelier. But in the House the proposal is running up against new concerns about cost. Specifically, about what an increase might mean for thousands of health care workers earning the state's current minimum hourly wage of $10.78 or just above.

VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld has been covering the progress of the bill in Montpelier, and spoke to Vermont Edition about the latest.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.