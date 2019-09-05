More Bernstein

New York Philharmonic
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
Four Improvisations
Copland: Clarinet Concerto (Stanley Drucker, clarinet)
Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5
Barber: Second Essay for Orchestra
Shchedrin: Mischievous Folk Ditties
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Beethoven: Gloria from Missa Solemnis (Eileen Farrell, soprano; Shirley Verrett, mezzo-soprano; Jon Vickers, tenor; Donald Bell, baritone)
Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man, from Symphony No. 3
Bernstein: Candide Overture
Listen Thursday September 5 at 8 p.m.