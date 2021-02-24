Related Program: 
A Most Unusual Year For Town Meeting Day

  Norwich voters take to the polls on Town Meeting Day in 2016. Vermont voters will take up a range of issues during this year's Town Meeting, on March 7.
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

If you want to understand how civil affairs are conducted in Vermont, it's important to know about the annual tradition of town meeting.

Vermonters have held town meetings on the first Tuesday in March for more than 200 years, but not this year. This year, the pandemic is preventing towns from holding meetings in person. Some towns are choosing to postpone the meeting, others are moving to Australian ballot. So what are we missing? What is Town Meeting and why does it matter?

