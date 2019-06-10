Move Over! Pedestrians, Cyclists And Drivers Sharing The Summer Road

Live call-in discussion: The sun's shining. The weather's warm. It's the perfect time for a bike ride or summer stroll. But as more drivers, cyclists and pedestrians take to our roads, sharing them becomes more of a challenge. We're talking about Vermont's "rules of the road," whether you're on four wheels, two wheels or on foot.

Jon Kaplan, bicycle and pedestrian program manager of the Vermont Agency of Transportation, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the state's laws for using the roads, infrastructure and what Vermont is doing to make all forms of transportation safe and accessible.

Also joining the show is Ross Saxton, manager of business and program development at Local Motion. He'll discuss the nonprofit advocacy group's biking and pedestrian programs throughout Vermont and the best practices for the road or trail.

And Jeff Dickson, chair of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association, talks about trail conditions and best practices for hikers and bikers on Vermont's mountain trails.

Leave your questions or comments about sharing the road below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.