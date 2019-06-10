Related Program: 
Move Over! Pedestrians, Cyclists And Drivers Sharing The Summer Road

By & & Olivia White 2 hours ago
  • Cyclists disembark from a bike ferry in South Hero, Vermont on a blue-sky day.
    Cyclists disembark from Local Motion's Island Line bike ferry in South Hero in 2017.
    Wilson Ring / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: The sun's shining. The weather's warm. It's the perfect time for a bike ride or summer stroll. But as more drivers, cyclists and pedestrians take to our roads, sharing them becomes more of a challenge. We're talking about Vermont's "rules of the road," whether you're on four wheels, two wheels or on foot.

Jon Kaplan, bicycle and pedestrian program manager of the Vermont Agency of Transportation, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the state's laws for using the roads, infrastructure and what Vermont is doing to make all forms of transportation safe and accessible.

Also joining the show is Ross Saxton, manager of business and program development at Local Motion. He'll discuss the nonprofit advocacy group's biking and pedestrian programs throughout Vermont and the best practices for the road or trail.

And Jeff Dickson, chair of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association, talks about trail conditions and best practices for hikers and bikers on Vermont's mountain trails.

Leave your questions or comments about sharing the road below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Public Safety
Transportation
Sports

In The Wilderness: Safe Hiking In Vermont And Beyond

By & May 20, 2019
"Vermont Edition" looks at the challenges and dangers solo hikers face, in Vermont and beyond.
Tim Foster / Unsplash

An attack on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia in early May left one hiker dead and another injured. The violence ignited conversations among hikers across the country, sharing stories of times they felt unsafe and reconciling the relative safety of the wilderness with fears such incidents could happen again. We're talking with experienced hikers about staying safe on the trail.

Vt. Sees Nearly $1.7 Million In Outdoor Rec Grant Proposals (But Has Only $100K To Give)

By Jan 23, 2019
Two people on mountain bikes riding on a path in a grassy field. There are mountains in the background.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR FILE

The state wants to grow Vermont’s outdoor recreation economy, and if the recent interest in a new grant program is any indication, municipalities across Vermont are ready to get on board.

Charge It: Do Electric And Hybrid Vehicles Make Sense In Vermont?

By & May 7, 2019
Vermont is aiming to have 50,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on its roads by 2025.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press/File

Right now, there are about 3,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on Vermont's roads. But that's a far cry from the 50,000 the state hopes will be traversing our highways and byways by 2025. We'll hear about why some Vermonters have already made the switch to electric and what's keeping others from plugging in.

Summer Biking In Vermont: The Best Of The State On Two Wheels

By & Jun 4, 2018
A bike rider on Stowe's 5.3-mile recreation path along the West Branch of Little River.
kevinmwalsh / iStock

Summer is prime biking time in Vermont, from riding the roads and rail trails to tackling tougher terrain like dirt paths and mountain biking. We're looking at the best Vermont has to offer for those on two wheels, plus biking basics and riding safely no matter where the trail takes you.