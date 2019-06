New York Philharmonic

Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D, K. 314 (Robert Langevin, flute; Bernard Labadie, conductor)

Tan Dun: Concerto for Water Percussion (Christoper Lewis, percussion; Kurt Masur, conductor)

Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622 (Anthony McGill, clarinet; Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto (Robert Langevin, flute; Leonard Slatkin, conductor)

Listen Thursday June 6 at 8 p.m.