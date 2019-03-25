Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Mueller's Findings Take Impeachment 'Off The Table'

By & 1 hour ago
  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House on Sunday, March 24, 2019, just days after delivering his findings in the Russia investigation and the Trump presidential campaign.
    Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House on Sunday, March 24, 2019, just days after delivering his findings in the Russia investigation and the Trump presidential campaign.
    Cliff Owen / AP

The findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller mean talk of impeaching President Trump are likely over, according to Garrett Graff, a Vermont-based reporter who’s followed Mueller's career for years. 

Attorney General William Barr's summary of Mueller’s report says the investigation did not find evidence of coordination between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government in the 2016 presidential election.

Barr says Mueller was inconclusive on obstruction of justice, noting in his summary the investigation “does not exonerate” Trump.

Reporter Garrett Graff has covered the special counsel for years and wrote a book about Mueller’s years leading the FBI.

Graff tells Vermont Edition that, even as many call for the full report's release, Trump has likely avoided the biggest challenge to his office.

"I think Democrats will not be satisfied without seeing the report, for good reason," Graff says. "At the same time, I think that this very much and very solidly takes impeachment off the table for the next two years.”

Graff says Barr’s summary raises as many questions as it answers, including multiple members of the campaign lying about their contacts with Russian officials.

The end of Mueller's investigation is not the end of President Trump’s legal worries. More than a dozen investigations in D.C., New York and Virginia are underway into Trump’s business and campaign.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about the Mueller investigation, Barr's summary, what the findings mean for President Trump and what the "baffling number of questions" Graff says are left unanswered about Mueller's investigation at this point.

Graff is a member of VPR's Board of Directors.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 25, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Robert Mueller
Donald Trump
Government & Politics

Related Content

READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report

By Mar 24, 2019

Leaders of the Justice Department have sent a summary of Robert Mueller's main findings to key members of Congress. The special counsel's office completed its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Friday.

Mueller Report Doesn't Find Russian Collusion, But Can't 'Exonerate' On Obstruction

By , & Mar 24, 2019

Updated at 6:56 p.m. ET

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Trump's campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election, according to a summary of findings submitted to Congress by Attorney General William Barr.

"The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election," Barr wrote in a letter to leaders of the House and Senate judiciary committees on Sunday afternoon.

Next Steps And Big Unanswered Questions As The Nation Moves Into Post-Mueller Era

By 13 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller's work is done, but the Russia imbroglio likely has a few more encores before the curtain closes.

Attorney General William Barr notified Congress on Sunday of a huge milestone in the saga: Mueller has submitted a report that did not find that President Trump's campaign conspired with the Russians who interfered in the 2016 election.