Mush! Dog Team Delivers Supplies To Elderly Residents Shut In By Virus

By 1 hour ago
    Hannah Lucas and her huskies deliver groceries to people in Maine who are stuck at home because of the coronavirus
    Courtesy of Hannah Lucas
Originally published on April 2, 2020 5:00 pm

A musher is delivering food to home-bound seniors in a rural part of Maine to help protect them from the spread of the coronavirus. Hannah Lucas works as a clerk at the Circle K in Caribou.

"I just noticed that there were a lot of people, specifically the elderly, coming in just to buy the milk or eggs, or fruit that we have here," Lucas says, "and I just wanted to help them minimize leaving their house during this time of a pandemic."

Lucas moved to Maine from her home state of Virginia roughly two years ago in order to pursue a life racing Siberian huskies. She bought her house sight-unseen. Now she's making herself an integral part of the community by delivering food and supplies to a high-risk part of the population — people aging in rural areas.

Seniors have been reported the most likely to fair badly if they contract COVID-19. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no diagnosed cases of the virus reported in the area where Lucas is delivering food.

The musher typically takes orders via phone, purchases the requested groceries and then delivers them to trail entrances near people's homes before calling clients to let them know where she's waiting — all with an eye toward social distancing. She sets the food on the ground and steps back to let the recipients review the order from a distance.

"I think about my grandparents who are in their 70's and I wouldn't want anything to happen to anyone," Lucas says. "So anything I can do to help, I will."

She says she tries to take four to six orders a day. When Maine Public Radio first reached out, Lucas' voicemail was full by midmorning. Lucas says she's currently booked through Saturday.

