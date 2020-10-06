Related Program: 
‘My Feelings Of Good Outweigh The Bad’

By , & 3 minutes ago
Meet one of the Vermonters planning to cast a vote for Donald Trump in the November election. Plus, a COVID-19 outbreak in Addison County, Leahy gets his COVID test results, and the slow creation of affordable housing in Chittenden County.

26 Farmworkers In Shoreham Test Positive For COVID-19

By & Henry Epp 14 hours ago
Updated: 5:44 p.m.

In Shoreham, 26 farmworkers at Champlain Orchards have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the orchard’s owner, Bill Suhr.

Almost 100,000 Vermonters Voted For Donald Trump. Why?

By , , , & Nov 30, 2016
Evan Vucci / AP

On Election Day, nearly one in three Vermont voters cast ballots for Donald J. Trump — and VPR reporters teamed up with Brave Little State to hear from a few of them.