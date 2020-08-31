Related Program: 
'My Neighbor Has A Car From New York In The Driveway.' Reporter Plumbs Vermont's COVID-19 Tip Line

By & 6 hours ago
  • A hand holding a smartphone with a hotline for issues related to coronavirus on the screen.
    VTDigger reporter Sawyer Loftus analyzed 800 reports and a spreadsheet of 1600 tips that came into Vermont's COVID-19 tip line since April. He shares his findings with "Vermont Edition."
    sommersby / iStock

In March, Vermont was rapidly coming to grips with the threat of the coronavirus. Gov. Phil Scott halted in-person schooling mid-month, and his "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order closed many nonessential businesses and limited public gatherings. By mid-April, Vermont started to "flatten the curve" and a phased economic reopening had begun. But with many restrictions still in place, the state set up an emergency tip line to report health risks and non-compliance with emergency orders. But did the tip line actually help?

Our guest is:

  • Sawyer Loftus, VT Digger intern and reporter who spent weeks digging through more than 800 reports and 1,600 tips that came into the tip line since April.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 31 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

