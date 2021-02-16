Related Program: 
Nancy Pelosi Announces Plans For 9/11-Style Commission To Study Capitol Attack

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seen at the Capitol on Feb. 11, has called for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
    Samuel Corum / Getty Images
Originally published on February 15, 2021 5:36 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for Congress to establish an outside and independent commission to investigate "the facts and causes" related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a letter sent to her Democratic colleagues on Monday, the California Democrat said the commission will be modeled on the commission established after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Pelosi noted the recent work of retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who has "been assessing our security needs by reviewing what happened on January 6 and how we must ensure that it does not happen again."

"As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré's interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol," Pelosi wrote.

Pelosi had first suggested the creation of such a commission two weeks ago.

Such a move will require legislation and will likely tee up partisan difficulties.

Her letter to colleagues came several hours after four House Republicans sent a letter to Pelosi suggesting she may be responsible for the delay in the deployment of National Guard troops ahead of and during the insurrection. The letter did not mention Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who on Jan. 6 was still the Senate majority leader and would have also had a say in the Capitol's security posture.

"Five weeks have passed since the January 6th attack on the Capitol building, and many important questions about your responsibility for the security of the Capitol remain unanswered," their letter reads.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, called the Republicans' letter a "transparently partisan attempt to lay blame on the Speaker."

"The Speaker has and will continue to take action to ensure accountability and enhance the security of the Capitol," he said in a statement. "Following the insurrection, the House Sergeant at Arms, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and the Chief of the Capitol Police were removed from their positions. It is the job of the Capitol Police Board, on which these three individuals sat, to properly plan and prepare for security threats facing the U.S. Capitol."

Sen. Chris Coons, a close ally of President Biden, told ABC's This Week he supports a Sept. 11-style commission to probe further into the events leading up to the attack.

"There's still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear," the Delaware Democrat said. "The 9/11 Commission is a way to make sure that we secure the Capitol going forward, and that we lay bare the record of just how responsible and how abjectly and violating of his constitutional oath President Trump really was."

Following the attack on the Capitol, heightened security measures were deployed around the complex, including the requirement of members to walk through metal detectors and various forms of fencing secured around the Capitol's perimeter.

Senate Acquits Trump In Impeachment Trial — Again

By Feb 13, 2021

The U.S. Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump on an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection.

The acquittal comes more than a month after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were counting the electoral results that certified Trump's loss. Five people died in the riot, including a police officer. Two other officers later killed themselves.

Dartmouth Researcher Warns Of 'Splits Among The Population' If American Extremism Persists

By & Jan 19, 2021
barbed wire and steel fencing in front of the U.S. Capitol building
Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, extreme security measures are in place ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. One Dartmouth security expert who normally studies election-related violence and extremism outside the U.S. is now using that knowledge to frame what's happening here.

Members Of Right-Wing Militias, Extremist Groups Are Latest Charged In Capitol Siege

By Jan 19, 2021

Updated at 3:50 p.m. ET

Federal investigators say they have arrested several alleged members of extremist and white supremacist groups who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, including multiple participants in an alleged conspiracy.

People allegedly affiliated with organizations such as The Three Percenters, The Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Texas Freedom Force, and other self-described Nazis and white supremacists were among the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building, according to federal investigators.