Related Program: 
VPR News

For NASA's New Suits, 'Mobility' Is The Watchword

By 7 minutes ago
  • NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, left, speaks during a demonstration of two NASA spacesuit prototypes for lunar exploration, on Tuesday.
    NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, left, speaks during a demonstration of two NASA spacesuit prototypes for lunar exploration, on Tuesday.
    Kevin Wolf / AP
Originally published on October 16, 2019 4:34 am

NASA has unveiled prototypes of its next generation space suits to be worn inside the Orion spacecraft and on the surface of the moon when American astronauts return there as soon as 2024.

At the space agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., two NASA engineers modeled the new suits destined for the Artemis program, one known as the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), designed for walking around the lunar surface, and the other, the Orion Crew Survival System, a bright orange pressure suit to be worn when astronauts launch from Earth and return.

The design criteria? After keeping the crew safe, including America's first woman moon walker, it's all about mobility.

To that end, the suited models demonstrated bending, squatting and walking around in the bulky garments.

Kristine Dans bends down to pick up a rock during a demonstration of the mobility of the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), one of two NASA spacesuit prototypes for lunar exploration.
Kevin Wolf / AP

"This is the first suit we've designed in about 40 years," Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA's spacesuit design office, said. "We want systems that allow our astronauts to be scientists on the surface of the moon."

Amy Ross, NASA's lead spacesuit engineer, said: "Basically, my job is to take a basketball, shape it like a human, keep them alive in a harsh environment and give them the mobility to do their job."

Another spacesuit engineer, Kristine Davis, sported the new red, white and blue xEMU, which includes a ring at the midsection to make it easier for future moon walkers to get around than their Apollo-era counterparts, the last of whom left boot prints on the moon in 1972.

"The mobility is one of the biggest things," astronaut Kate Rubins said at the event. For picking up a rock or setting up a scientific instrument, "you need that upper torso mobility," she said.

The Apollo moon suit, known as the Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or EMU, was famously so restricted that some astronauts preferred to "bunny hop," taking advantage of the moon's low gravity to lope over the surface.

YouTube

Since well before the Space Shuttle program wrapped up in 2011, NASA has been an agency in search of a mission. In 1989, President George H.W. Bush first proposed a return to the moon "to stay" and ultimately, missions to Mars.

In March, the Trump administration directed NASA to land humans on the moon – preferably at the unexplored southern lunar pole, by 2024, with the eventual goal of landing on Mars.

"Ultimately the goal is this: we're going to Mars," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said. "And in order to go to Mars, we need to use the moon as a proving ground."

The new xEMU is a one-size-fits-all garment designed for men and women — something that would have come in handy in March when the first planned all-female spacewalk had to be scrapped because one of two medium-sized suits on the International Space Station wasn't ready to go.

Astronaut Christina Koch had planned to spacewalk with Anne McClain but because McClain preferred a medium suit and there was only one available, NASA swapped Koch for astronaut Nick Hague on the walk.

But NASA said Tuesday it is going to try again for an all-female spacewalk on Oct. 21, this time with Koch and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir.

If all goes according to plan, the two will exit the International Space Station as part of a series of spacewalks to install new batteries on the aging orbital outpost.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Space
Science
Technology

Related Content

Meet Elisabeth Newton, Astronomy Prof, Discoverer Of A New Planet

By Sep 12, 2019
Assistant physics and astronomy professor Elisabeth Newton led a team of researchers in discovering the new exoplanet DS Tuc Ab. The planet's existence was confirmed during her first week teaching at Dartmouth earlier this year.
Eli Burakian / Dartmouth College, Courtesy

It wasn't a typical first week at work: meet your colleagues, get settled in, confirm the existence of a new planet about 900 trillion miles from earth. But for physics and astronomy professor Elisabeth Newton, that's exactly how she started her new job at Dartmouth College earlier this year.

Meet The Nuclear-Powered Self-Driving Drone NASA Is Sending To A Moon Of Saturn

By Sep 17, 2019

On the face of it, NASA's newest probe sounds incredible. Known as Dragonfly, it is a dual-rotor quadcopter (technically an octocopter, even more technically an X8 octocopter); it's roughly the size of a compact car; it's completely autonomous; it's nuclear powered; and it will hover above the surface of Saturn's moon Titan.

3 Scientists Win Nobel Prize In Physics For Work On Earth's Place In The Universe

By Oct 8, 2019

Updated at 7:40 a.m. ET

A Canadian and two Swiss scientists have won the Nobel Prize in physics for contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth's position in the cosmos.

James Peebles of Princeton received half of the prize, with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz sharing the other half, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced on Tuesday.