Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Navigating College Financial Aid Letters

By & 7 minutes ago
  • victor / istock

Live call-in discussion: It's the that time of year again, when high school seniors hear back from college admissions and determine the next chapter of their learning lives. But making that decision is not always easy, especially when it comes to deciding which college is offering the best financial deal. This hour, we hear from a Vermont student who has 4 college acceptances she is trying to navigate, and we learn what support is available to help guide her -- and other students -- through the process.

Our guests are:

  • Audrey Grant, Student at Hazen Union High School
  • Lindsay Carpenter, Outreach Counselor at the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC)
  • Marilyn Cargill, Vice President of Financial Aid Services, Research and Marketing at the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC)
  • Amy Kolb Noyes, Reporter for Vermont Public Radio

Broadcast live a noon on Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020; rebroadcats at 7:00 p.m.
 

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Syllabus For Survival
Education
Financial Aid

Related Content

As Colleges Close, How Will Vermont Schools Survive?

By & Feb 7, 2020
A view on a college campus with trees and brick buildings.
John Billingsley / VPR

Low enrollment and financial troubles have caused a slew of Vermont’s small, independent colleges to shut their doors. What’s causing the problem — and is there a solution?

As Colleges Close, What Questions Do You Have About Higher Education In Vermont?

By & Oct 2, 2019
The exerior of a building at Green Mountain College
Nina Keck / VPR File

Tell us: What do you want to know about Vermont's colleges and universities?

Vermont Colleges Look For Innovative Ways To Stay Relevant

By Jul 5, 2019
Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding standing before a computer
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Over the past decade, the number of high school graduates in Vermont has dropped 25%. In addition, fewer students see the value in a four-year college degree.

Local colleges are now competing for fewer students — and that's led some higher education leaders in Vermont to spell out ways to keep their schools relevant.

Southern Vermont College Campus Sale Falls Through

By Jan 29, 2020
The former Everett Mansion on the campus of the Southern Vermont College is one of the state's architectural gems.
Courtesy of Southern Vermont College

A New Hampshire boarding school is backing out of a deal to purchase the former Southern Vermont College campus in Bennington.