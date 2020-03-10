Navigating College Financial Aid Letters

Live call-in discussion: It's the that time of year again, when high school seniors hear back from college admissions and determine the next chapter of their learning lives. But making that decision is not always easy, especially when it comes to deciding which college is offering the best financial deal. This hour, we hear from a Vermont student who has 4 college acceptances she is trying to navigate, and we learn what support is available to help guide her -- and other students -- through the process.
Our guests are:
- Audrey Grant, Student at Hazen Union High School
- Lindsay Carpenter, Outreach Counselor at the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC)
- Marilyn Cargill, Vice President of Financial Aid Services, Research and Marketing at the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC)
- Amy Kolb Noyes, Reporter for Vermont Public Radio
Broadcast live a noon on Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020; rebroadcats at 7:00 p.m.