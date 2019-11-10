Related Program: 
VPR Classical

Neave Trio Live

By 48 minutes ago
  • The Neave Trio visits VPR with music of women composers.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    The Neave Trio visits VPR with music of women composers.
    Arthur Moeller / www.neavetrio.com
  • The Neave Trio visits VPR with music of women composers.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    The Neave Trio visits VPR with music of women composers.
    Jacob Lewis Lovendahl / www.neavetrio.com
  • The Neave Trio visits VPR with music of women composers.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    The Neave Trio visits VPR with music of women composers.
    Jacob Lewis Lovendahl / www.neavetrio.com

The Neave Trio brings a program of music by women composers to Chandler Center for the Arts this Saturday.  They visit VPR's Stetson Studio One for a live performance preview on Friday.

Listen Friday November 15 at 11 a.m.

Tags: 
Live Per