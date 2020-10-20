Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

New (And Old) Vermont Books And Authors To Get You Through The Pandemic

By & Oct 20, 2020
  • A book sitting open on a table.
    What local authors or books have you been reading? Share them with 'Vermont Edition'.
    artisteer / iStock

Publishing a book is always challenging, but it's been even more so during the pandemic. This hour, we want to celebrate local authors, booksellers and readers. Tell us if you've written or published a book recently, and what local authors you've been reading! Plus, how are you helping to keep local bookstores and libraries going during this strange time?

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

