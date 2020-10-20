New (And Old) Vermont Books And Authors To Get You Through The Pandemic

Publishing a book is always challenging, but it's been even more so during the pandemic. This hour, we want to celebrate local authors, booksellers and readers. Tell us if you've written or published a book recently, and what local authors you've been reading! Plus, how are you helping to keep local bookstores and libraries going during this strange time?

Our guests are:

Sandy Scott, co-owner of The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick .

co-owner of The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick Barbara Ball, library director at Windsor Library.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.