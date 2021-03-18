New Bill Would Make Mail-In Voting Permanent In Vt. What Does That Mean?

Live call-in discussion: At a time when more than 40 states are considering bills to limit access to voting, the Vermont Legislature is moving in the opposite direction. This hour, we look at a bill that would make mail-in voting permanent for Vermont's general elections.

Our guests are:

Jim Condos, Vermont Secretary of State

Vermont Secretary of State Carol Dawes, Barre City Clerk

Barre City Clerk Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG)

executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG) Rob Roper, president of the Ethan Allen Institute

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.



