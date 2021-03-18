Related Program: 
New Bill Would Make Mail-In Voting Permanent In Vt. What Does That Mean?

By & 21 minutes ago
  • A piece of paper saying if you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead
    The U.S. Postal Service sent out these mailers in early September, asking voters to plan ahead for the general election on Nov. 3.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: At a time when more than 40 states are considering bills to limit access to voting, the Vermont Legislature is moving in the opposite direction. This hour, we look at a bill that would make mail-in voting permanent for Vermont's general elections.

Our guests are:

  • Jim Condos, Vermont Secretary of State
  • Carol Dawes, Barre City Clerk
  • Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG)
  • Rob Roper, president of the Ethan Allen Institute

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

