New England's Abolitionist History At Odds With Racist Realities

By & 52 minutes ago
  Pat Wilson Pheanious is a Connecticut state representative whose distant relatives are among the first to be memorialized in the Witness Stones Project, which honors the lives of enslaved people in Guilford, Connecticut.
    Pat Wilson Pheanious is a Connecticut state representative whose distant relatives are among the first to be memorialized in the Witness Stones Project, which honors the lives of enslaved people in Guilford, Connecticut.
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC
  Pat Wilson Pheanious, a Connecticut state representative and the daughter of a Tuskegee Airman, outside her home in Ashford, Connecticut, on Sept. 11, 2020.
    Pat Wilson Pheanious, a Connecticut state representative and the daughter of a Tuskegee Airman, outside her home in Ashford, Connecticut, on Sept. 11, 2020.
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC
  A photo of Pat Wilson Pheanious' father, Lt Col. Bertram W. Wilson, in his aircraft as a Tuskegee Airman, hangs on the wall of her home office in Ashford, Connecticut.
    A photo of Pat Wilson Pheanious' father, Lt Col. Bertram W. Wilson, in his aircraft as a Tuskegee Airman, hangs on the wall of her home office in Ashford, Connecticut.
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC
  A photocopy of the "Witness Stone" for the sixth great-grandmother of Pat Wilson Pheanious. The Witness Stones Project highlights enslaved people who lived in Guilford, Connecticut.
    A photocopy of the "Witness Stone" for the sixth great-grandmother of Pat Wilson Pheanious. The Witness Stones Project highlights enslaved people who lived in Guilford, Connecticut.
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC
  This is a favorite photo in the home of Pat Wilson Pheanious, featuring her father, Lt. Col. Bertram W. Wilson, and her son Cheo Hodari Coker when he was 9 years old.
    This is a favorite photo in the home of Pat Wilson Pheanious, featuring her father, Lt. Col. Bertram W. Wilson, and her son Cheo Hodari Coker when he was 9 years old.
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC
Originally published on September 17, 2020 11:22 am

Here’s the story that New England tells itself: Racism is a Southern problem.

But our region’s abolitionist past hides a darker history of racism, slavery and segregation. It’s a legacy that lives with us today. 

Premieres: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

This week, we begin a special radio series on “Racism in New England” — produced by the New England News Collaborative and America Amplified. In this first of four weekly episodes, we’ll focus on New England’s direct involvement and complicity in slavery and white supremacy.

Check your station here for specific air dates in New England.

We also want to hear from you:

  • Is your community segregated? What role does racism play? And what can we do about it?

Leave us a voicemail on our comment line: 860-275-7595. Or email us at AmericaAmplified@nepm.org.

GUESTS:

Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

James DeWolf Perry VI, whose Rhode Island ancestors were among the largest slave traders in American history. He served as a historical consultant for the documentary “Traces of the Trade.”

James W. Loewen, author of “Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism” and professor emeritus at the University of Vermont.

Pat Wilson Pheanious, state representative in Connecticut whose ancestors were among the first to be memorialized in the Witness Stones Project that honors enslaved residents of Guilford, Connecticut.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Morgan Springer of NEXT and Traci Griffith

Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer

Producer: Lydia Brown of Vermont Public Radio

Executive Producer: John Dankosky of America Amplified

Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Additional support: Connecticut Public, New England Public Media, Vermont Public Radio, Maine Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio and CAI Cape and Islands. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Related Content

Video: Why Young Protesters Are Fighting For Racial Justice In New England

By 53 minutes ago

From suburban Connecticut to rural Maine, demonstrators occupied highways and town greens over the summer with banners and calls for racial justice. 

Early Novel Written By Free Black Woman Called Out Racism Among Abolitionists

By Feb 15, 2020

Editor's note: This report contains a racial slur.

Here's one thing historians know to be true about Harriet Wilson: Some indomitable part of her spirit allowed her to survive a life on the margins of American society.

Remembering Vermont's 19th Century Black Communities

By Jun 19, 2020
A sign reading early Black settlers
Elodie Reed / VPR

A few years ago, Berlin resident Gale Harris was doing some research for a class she was taking at her local senior center. She wanted to find out if Black Americans were in Vermont in the 1800s. 

Project Honoring Enslaved Vermonters Asks State To Confront 'A Dark Side Of Our History'

By Aug 27, 2020
Rabbi Amy Small stands outside the Ski Rack in Burlington. Her synagogue is part of an effort to commemorate two Vermonters who were enslaved by the daughter of Ethan Allen, whose home once stood at the corner of this intersection..
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As historical records shed new light on the lives of enslaved individuals who lived in Vermont, religious leaders are asking the state to confront its role in the sins of the nation’s past.