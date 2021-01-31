Related Program: 
VPR News

New Haven Junction Train Depot May Move From Original Location To Make Way For Amtrak

By 8 minutes ago
  • A small building
    The New Haven Junction Depot, built in the 1850s, likely transported by train Vermont men deployed during the Civil War. The New Haven Select Board is considering what to do with the building once Amtrak service is restored to the area.
    U.S. National Registry of Historic Sites, Courtesy

With Amtrak service on the way, one Vermont select board is now considering what to do with its historic train depot building, which, where it currently sits, is 14 feet too close to the tracks.

If you've driven through New Haven, right near the intersection of  Route 7 and Vermont Route 17, you've no doubt seen it: the brick train depot just at the side of the railroad.

Built around 1850 and now housing offices, the single-story building is an example of the earliest days of rail depots from the second half of the 19th century. The railroad and train depot was used to transport lumber to and from the Burlington area, and marble to and from quarries in and around Rutland. It's also thought to have carried soldiers during the Civil War.

Currently, its upkeep is now tended to by the current lessee through the Vermont Historic Preservation Society. But as Amtrak prepares to restore service, both Amtrak and state transportation officials say the building is too close to the tracks, where trains won't stop but fly by at 59.5 miles per hour.

The New Haven Select Board needs to come up with a solution by June with a plan to move the building by year's end, and has tackled this issue at its past two meetings. Chair Steve Dupoise says the town can move the depot building across the tracks the required 14 feet, or or can find another location.

"We certainly want to see it preserved," Dupoise said. "That is goal number one."

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
VPR News
Transportation
Rail

Related Content

Amtrak Hasn't Run In Vermont Since March, And The State Won't Commit To A Restart Date

By Sep 28, 2020
An Amtrak sign in Essex Junction.
Henry Epp / VPR

Back in March, Vermont’s stay-at-home order ground nearly all transportation to a halt. But now, Vermonters are moving around a lot more. More cars and buses are back on the roads, and planes are flying again, though with fewer people on board. But one form of transportation is still nowhere to be seen: passenger rail.

Community Report: Middlebury Downtown Reopens After Major Step In Years-Long Infrastructure Overhaul

By Sep 19, 2020
Two men cut a red ribbon on a downtown street with brick buildings.
Courtesy, Kathleen Ramsay

With a major step of an infrastructure overhaul completed, Middlebury's downtown is now open again.

'Did It Work?': Bringing Amtrak Train Service From Rutland To Burlington

By Sep 8, 2019
The train track and a station near the Burlington Waterfront bike path.
Elodie Reed / VPR

It started with a senator's vision for passenger rail. Now $100 million and 23 years later, what happened to plans to bring Amtrak service from Rutland to Burlington?

On the Trail of New Hampshire's Northern Railroad

By Oct 29, 2019

Traveling from Concord to Lebanon along Route 4, you’re likely to see people walking or biking on the Northern Rail Trail. While Potter Place Station has been preserved, that 50 plus mile stone dust path is really all that remains of the once thriving Northern Railroad.

Burlington Company Aims For Commuter Rail Renaissance With 'Self-Powered' Cars

By & Oct 26, 2018
A test of AllEarth Rail's individually-powered rail cars at a demonstration in Barre.
AllEarth Rail, courtesy

The future of Vermont rail often looks north to Canada and the reintroduction of The Montrealer for passenger service between Vermont and Quebec. But a Burlington company is aiming to expand rural commuter rail service within the state with individually-powered rail cars that could restart local rail service between communities across the state.