A New Option For Pandemic Childcare

A visit to one of the state’s 87 new childcare locations. Plus, another COVID-19 case in a school, disparities in COVID-19 infection rates, and relief money for dairy farmers.

As the new hybrid school year gets underway, the Agency of Human Services is continuing to open up new childcare hubs to give families an option when students are not in school.