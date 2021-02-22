Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

New Report Assesses Financial Viability Of Vt. Community Access TV

By & 35 minutes ago
  • An orange PanaColor television.
    A new report commissioned by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Developement assesses the financial viability of Vermont PEG access.
    mxmstryo / Creative Commons

Live call-in discussion: Public, educational and government access, or PEG access television, has for decades served community-produced cable programming to the Vermont public: graduation ceremonies. town meetings, the governor's twice-weekly COVID-19 press briefings.

However, shifts in consumer behavior — away from cable in favor of internet streaming — have brought PEG access' primary financing mechanism, payments from cable companies, into question. This hour, we hear what a new report says about the financial viability of PEG access in Vermont.


Our guests are:

  • Peter Bluhm, consultant with Berkshire Telecommunications Consulting, which prepared the PEG access report for the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD)
  • Kenneth Jones, ACCD’s economic research analyst representative
  • Laura Sibilia, Independent who represents the Windham-Bennington district in the Vermont House. She serves as vice chair of the House’s Energy and Technology Committee, one of a handful of legislative committees that received the PEG access report from ACCD
  • Lauren-Glenn Davitian, co-founder and executive director of Burlington’s CCTV/Center for Media and Democracy, a founding member of the Vermont Access Network

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Telecommunications
Television
Community

Related Content

Reporter Debrief: Expanding Vt. Broadband Could Involve Elon Musk, Lawmakers and Gov. Scott

By , & Feb 17, 2021
A worker installs fiber optic lines in Norton.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the glaring inequities in broadband internet service in Vermont. Reliable and affordable internet is essential for virtual schooling, work and accessing health care. Now, three different ideas — from three widely different entities — are being considered as ways to boost high-speed internet access.

News Roundup: UVMMC Vax Clinic Rescheduled For Winter Weather, Rest Remain Open

By VPR Staff Feb 16, 2021
Two people hold hands while skaing with masks on with trees in the background
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Tuesday, Feb 16.