New Report Assesses Financial Viability Of Vt. Community Access TV

Live call-in discussion: Public, educational and government access, or PEG access television, has for decades served community-produced cable programming to the Vermont public: graduation ceremonies. town meetings, the governor's twice-weekly COVID-19 press briefings.



However, shifts in consumer behavior — away from cable in favor of internet streaming — have brought PEG access' primary financing mechanism, payments from cable companies, into question. This hour, we hear what a new report says about the financial viability of PEG access in Vermont.



Our guests are:

Peter Bluhm, consultant with Berkshire Telecommunications Consulting, which prepared the PEG access report for the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD)

Kenneth Jones, ACCD's economic research analyst representative

Laura Sibilia, Independent who represents the Windham-Bennington district in the Vermont House. She serves as vice chair of the House's Energy and Technology Committee, one of a handful of legislative committees that received the PEG access report from ACCD

Lauren-Glenn Davitian, co-founder and executive director of Burlington's CCTV/Center for Media and Democracy, a founding member of the Vermont Access Network

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

