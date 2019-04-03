Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

New Study Tracks Young Vermonters' Drugs Of Choice

By & 4 minutes ago
  • From tobacco to opioid use, a just-launched study will get a timely snapshot of what substances Vermont's youths and young adults are using.
    From tobacco to opioid use, a just-launched study will get a timely snapshot of what substances Vermont's youths and young adults are using.
    Master1305 / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Getting an accurate snapshot of what "drugs of choice" young people are using can be extremely difficult. We'll hear about a study just launched in Vermont that aims to provide that information more quickly than in the past.

The PACE Vermont study is a collaboration between the University of Vermont and the Vermont Department of Health. Andrea Villanti, professor of psychiatry and psychology at UVM, and Christie Vallencourt, chronic disease information director for the health department, discuss how and why the study is being conducted and the benefits of having the data on a timely basis.

Post your questions or comments about the study below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.  

 

Tags: 
Vermont Edition

Related Content

Watching Young Brains Grow: 'ABCD' Study To Monitor A Decade Of Development

By , & Dec 12, 2018
Researchers at UVM and 20 other sites across the country are studying more than 11,800 children to learn how brain development relates to behavior, achievement, mental health outcomes and more.
iStock

Nearly 12,000 children aged nine and ten are now taking part in a decade-long, nationwide study looking at how young brains develop. And 577 of them are right here in Vermont.

We're talking with investigators leading the research at UVM about this landmark study and what they're learning about this pivotal decade in the development of young brains. 

The Kids Are Alright, Mostly

By & Mar 15, 2016
Martin Dimitrov / iStock

Every two years, the Health Department conducts a Youth Risk Behavior Survey to look at issues like drinking, teen pregnancy, depression. The new data from 2015 shows improvements in many, but not all, teen health indicators.

The Trans And Nonbinary Experience In Vermont

By & Nov 7, 2018
As transgender and non-binary communities across the country see increased visibility, they also face ongoing challenges and risks. Above, a transgender flag pin amid rainbow LGBTQ pins and others signaling a person's preferred pronouns.
Matthew Smith / VPR

The experience of transgender and nonbinary Americans has changed significantly in recent decades. Alongside increased visibility is a new federal push to define how transgender people identify. 

But in Vermont these communities face daily questions, from bathrooms to health care to pronouns. We're talking about the transgender and nonbinary experience in Vermont.