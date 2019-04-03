New Study Tracks Young Vermonters' Drugs Of Choice

Live call-in discussion: Getting an accurate snapshot of what "drugs of choice" young people are using can be extremely difficult. We'll hear about a study just launched in Vermont that aims to provide that information more quickly than in the past.

The PACE Vermont study is a collaboration between the University of Vermont and the Vermont Department of Health. Andrea Villanti, professor of psychiatry and psychology at UVM, and Christie Vallencourt, chronic disease information director for the health department, discuss how and why the study is being conducted and the benefits of having the data on a timely basis.

Post your questions or comments about the study below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.