New UVM Dean On Racial Disparities, Educational Inequity In Speech Pathology

Live discussion: The University of Vermont recently announced a new dean for its College of Nursing and Health Sciences. This segment, we talk with her about her research and work on racial disparities, educational inequity and access to care in the word of speech pathology, and hear about her goals as the new dean.

Our guest is:

Noma Anderson, dean of UVM's College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Braodcast live on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.