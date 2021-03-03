Related Program: 
New UVM Dean On Racial Disparities, Educational Inequity In Speech Pathology

    Noma Anderson will be the new dean of the University of Vermonts College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She spoke with Vermont Edition about her research and new role.
Live discussion: The University of Vermont recently announced a new dean for its College of Nursing and Health Sciences. This segment, we talk with her about her research and work on racial disparities, educational inequity and access to care in the word of speech pathology, and hear about her goals as the new dean. 

Our guest is:

  • Noma Anderson, dean of UVM's College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Braodcast live on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

