New UVM President Suresh Garimella On Tackling The School's Challenges

By , & 1 minute ago
  • Suresh Garimella at the University of Vermont campus
    UVM's 27th President, Suresh Garimella
    Andy Duback / University of Vermont, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: Suresh Garimella took over as the president of the University of Vermont in July. We're talking to him about what he sees as the biggest challenges facing Vermont's largest university, and for his perspective on the national trends in higher education — like shrinking enrollment, rising costs and struggles with affordability — that are plaguing schools of all sizes.

Garimella took over the top UVM job on July 1, 2019. Previously, he was the executive vice president for research and partnerships (as well as a mechanical engineering professor) at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Since November 2018 he's also served on the National Science Board, advising the president and Congress on science policy through stewardship of the National Science Foundation.

Share your questions for UVM's new president below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

