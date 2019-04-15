New Voices, Live From The Fort: Sabouyouma

  • 'Live From The Fort' collaborates with the Flynn Center's New Voices Project to bring you a showcase of West African music from Sabouyouma on May 2, 2019.
    Courtesy / Jesse Rosenfield

VPR's Live From The Fort returns in collaboration with the Flynn Center’s New Voices Project, showcasing world musical traditions nestled in and around the Queen City.

Join us Thursday, May 2 in VPR’s Stetson Studio One. We’ll hear how Sabouyouma uses the balafon and polyrhythmic grooves to bring us on a cultural journey to West Africa, uncovering the roots of jazz, funk and blues.

Tibetian musician Migmar Tsering will open the show and we'll be guided throughout the evening by  New Voices series curator Bill Ellis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

This is an all-ages show and tickets are required. Free snacks and a cash bar will be available. Live From The Fort is made possible with support from the Skinny Pancake.

| BUY TICKETS HERE |

From the band: "Ousmane Camara is a 6th generation Griot. Historically, in West Africa, Griots passed messages from the king throughout the kingdom before pen and paper. Griots continue to play an important role in Africa today as poets, musicians, singers, and historians, preserving their ancient traditions through song."
Credit Courtesy / Sabouyouma

FAQ:

Time: 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Location: VPR’s Stetson Studio One, 365 Troy Ave., Colchester VT 05446

Agenda:
6:30 p.m. - Doors open
7:00 - Opening remarks from Bill Ellis
7:05 p.m. - Show begins
9:00 p.m. (approximately) - Show concludes

Is there a cost to attend?
General admission: $10
Students: $5

Purchase tickets here.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
You can either print your ticket at home or show us the digital version that you'll receive via email after your purchase has been processed. We can also look up your name at the door if necessary.

Will tickets be available at the door?
Tickets will be available at the door if the show does not sell out online. We highly recommend purchasing in advance. Live From The Fort fills up quickly and typically has a wait list.

What is your refund policy?
We can issue a refund up to 7 days before to the event.

What are my food and drink options?
Free snacks and a cash bar (beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages) will be available.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?
Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Do I have to bring my ID to the event?
ID will be required if you want to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Will there be seating at this event?
There will be a mix of seated and standing room. If you require a seat, please let us know here.

Will this event be broadcast?
The event will not be broadcast live, but excerpts from the performance may be used at a later date.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

