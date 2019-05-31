Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

A New Way To Diagnose Depression And Anxiety In Young Children

By & 1 hour ago
  • Researchers in Vermont are working on a new way to diagnose anxiety and depression in young children.
    Researchers in Vermont are working on a new way to diagnose anxiety and depression in young children.
    DrAfter123 / iStock

As children grow up, they reach a point where they can start to articulate their feelings in some detail. But before the age of eight, that's extremely difficult for them to do. So how can doctors and medical professionals detect anxiety and depression in young children? Two local researchers have been working on ways to screen and understand these mental health conditions in children.

Ellen McGinnis is a clinical psychologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Her husband and research partner Ryan McGinnis is a biomedical engineering professor at UVM. 

They both joined Vermont Edition to talk about their research.

Broadcast on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Mental Health
Children
Depression

Related Content

Mental Health Week: Children And Mental Illness

By Vermont Edition Mar 22, 2017

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 20 percent of children will suffer from a seriously debilitating mental disorder at some point during their young years.

David's Inferno: A Memoir Of Depression

By Mar 18, 2013

For two years, Vermont writer David Blistein found himself plunged into the dark woods of a major depression. After emerging, he reflected on the experience and he's turned those thoughts into a memoir. Blistein uses his own story to offer insight into depression's effects on relationships, creativity, and spirituality. Monday on Vermont Edition, Blistein discusses his book, David's Inferno: My Journey Through The Dark Woods of Depression.

Brain Scientists Uncover New Links Between Stress And Depression

By Oct 15, 2012

Even extreme stress doesn't have to get you down.

That's the message from brain scientists studying the relationship between stress and problems such as depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

Researchers at the Society for Neuroscience meeting in New Orleans presented studies showing how stress caused by everything from battlefield trauma to bullying can alter brain circuitry in ways that have long-term effects on mental health.