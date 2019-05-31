A New Way To Diagnose Depression And Anxiety In Young Children

As children grow up, they reach a point where they can start to articulate their feelings in some detail. But before the age of eight, that's extremely difficult for them to do. So how can doctors and medical professionals detect anxiety and depression in young children? Two local researchers have been working on ways to screen and understand these mental health conditions in children.

Ellen McGinnis is a clinical psychologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Her husband and research partner Ryan McGinnis is a biomedical engineering professor at UVM.

They both joined Vermont Edition to talk about their research.

Broadcast on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.