New: But Why Learning Guides

But Why is here to help with your education goals! We've created learning guides to complement our recent episodes. After listening to an episode, use the learning guide to deepen your child(ren)'s understanding of what they've learned. You can find our learning guides at the top of our episode pages. We also have transcripts and some episodes are supplemented with coloring pages, experiments or recipes!
Our learning guides were created with students in kindergarten through grade three in mind (ages 5-9) but may be appropriate for other ages. Our learning guides can be downloaded as a PDF for easy printing, or you can click "Google Slide" to send a copy of the learning guide to your (or your students') Google account. Students will then be able to add their thoughts in the text fields or use the Scribble tool to draw on the slide. (The Scribble tool is available in Google Slides under the "Line" drop down menu.)
Our learning guides were designed to meet Common Core standards. Here is a handy list of available guides by category:
Literacy and Comprehension Guides
Why Do Cats Sharpen Their Claws?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Coloring Page | Transcript
Why Do Ladybugs Have Spots? Do Dragonflies Bite?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide
Why Do Cookies Taste Better With Salt? And Other Cooking Questions: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Does Slime Work? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Puffy Slime Recipe | Experiments
Why Do Lions Roar?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page
Ice, Ice, Baby: Why Is Ice Slippery? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Do Meteorologists Predict The Weather?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Do Mussels Get Their Shells?: Listen |PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Ship In Bottle Plans
How Do Circuits Work?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Watch On Facebook Live
How Are Noodles Made?: Listen |PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Video
What Do Mosquitoes Do In Winter?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Are Boys Boys And Girls Girls?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What Happens When A President Is Impeached?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Science and KWL Guides
Why Do Baby Teeth Fall Out?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What Happens To The Forest After A Fire?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide
What Is Electricity?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Watch On Facebook Live
Why Do People Have Nightmares?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do Trains Run On Tracks?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Is Paper Made?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Step By Step
How Do Earthquakes Happen?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
How Do We Taste Food?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
Story and Creative Guides
How Do You Make Ice Cream?: Listen |PDF | Google Slide | Recipe
Where Does The Sky End?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide
Are Llamas Ticklish? And Other Silly Questions: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page
How Do We Fall Asleep?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Do Animals Get Married?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page
Why Are Some Words 'Bad'?: Listen| PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do We Have To Go To School?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Are Unicorns Real?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Coloring Page
Are Jellyfish Made Of Jelly?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript| Coloring Page
Live Episodes
In spring 2020, But Why also aired a series of hour-long call-in programs on VPR in collaboration with Vermont's Agency of Education. The Agency created lists of supplemental learning resources and ideas for each of these episodes.
But Why Live: Bats and Beavers: Listen | Resource List
But Why Live: Poetry: Listen | Resource List
But Why Live: Space Exploration: Listen | Resource List
But Why Live: Words and Language: Listen | Resource List
But Why Live: Kid Press Conference with Governor Phil Scott: Listen | Resource List
But Why Live: Trees: Listen | Resource List
But Why Live: A Discussion About Race and Racism: Listen | Resource List
But Why Live: A Musical Celebration: Listen | Resource List
But Why is here to support families and teachers in your educational journies. If you have suggestions or ideas for us please share them! Write to us at questions@butwhykids.org!