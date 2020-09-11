New: But Why Learning Guides

But Why is here to help with your education goals! We've created learning guides to complement our recent episodes. After listening to an episode, use the learning guide to deepen your child(ren)'s understanding of what they've learned. You can find our learning guides at the top of our episode pages. We also have transcripts and some episodes are supplemented with coloring pages, experiments or recipes!

Our learning guides were created with students in kindergarten through grade three in mind (ages 5-9) but may be appropriate for other ages. Our learning guides can be downloaded as a PDF for easy printing, or you can click "Google Slide" to send a copy of the learning guide to your (or your students') Google account. Students will then be able to add their thoughts in the text fields or use the Scribble tool to draw on the slide. (The Scribble tool is available in Google Slides under the "Line" drop down menu.)

Our learning guides were designed to meet Common Core standards. Here is a handy list of available guides by category:

Literacy and Comprehension Guides

Why Do Cats Sharpen Their Claws?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Coloring Page | Transcript

Why Do Ladybugs Have Spots? Do Dragonflies Bite?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide

Why Do Cookies Taste Better With Salt? And Other Cooking Questions: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

How Does Slime Work? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Puffy Slime Recipe | Experiments

Why Do Lions Roar?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page

Ice, Ice, Baby: Why Is Ice Slippery? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

How Do Meteorologists Predict The Weather?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

How Do Mussels Get Their Shells?: Listen |PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Ship In Bottle Plans

How Do Circuits Work?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Watch On Facebook Live

How Are Noodles Made?: Listen |PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Video

What Do Mosquitoes Do In Winter?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Why Are Boys Boys And Girls Girls?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

What Happens When A President Is Impeached?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Science and KWL Guides

Why Do Baby Teeth Fall Out?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

What Happens To The Forest After A Fire?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide

What Is Electricity?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Watch On Facebook Live

Why Do People Have Nightmares?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Why Do Trains Run On Tracks?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

How Is Paper Made?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Step By Step

How Do Earthquakes Happen?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript

How Do We Taste Food?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript

Story and Creative Guides

How Do You Make Ice Cream?: Listen |PDF | Google Slide | Recipe

Where Does The Sky End?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide

Are Llamas Ticklish? And Other Silly Questions: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page

How Do We Fall Asleep?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Do Animals Get Married?: Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page

Why Are Some Words 'Bad'?: Listen| PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Why Do We Have To Go To School?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Are Unicorns Real?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Coloring Page

Are Jellyfish Made Of Jelly?: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript| Coloring Page

Live Episodes

In spring 2020, But Why also aired a series of hour-long call-in programs on VPR in collaboration with Vermont's Agency of Education. The Agency created lists of supplemental learning resources and ideas for each of these episodes.

But Why Live: Bats and Beavers: Listen | Resource List

But Why Live: Poetry: Listen | Resource List

But Why Live: Space Exploration: Listen | Resource List

But Why Live: Words and Language: Listen | Resource List

But Why Live: Kid Press Conference with Governor Phil Scott: Listen | Resource List

But Why Live: Trees: Listen | Resource List

But Why Live: A Discussion About Race and Racism: Listen | Resource List

But Why Live: A Musical Celebration: Listen | Resource List

But Why is here to support families and teachers in your educational journies. If you have suggestions or ideas for us please share them! Write to us at questions@butwhykids.org!