Related Program: 
VPR News

New York Set To Join Michigan In Banning Some E-Cigarettes

By 18 minutes ago
  • A man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine.
    A man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine.
    Robert F. Bukaty / AP
Originally published on September 16, 2019 2:08 am

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he will push for a ban on some e-cigarettes amid a health scare linked to vaping — a move that would follow a similar ban enacted by Michigan and a call from President Trump for a federal prohibition on certain vaping products.

Speaking in Manhattan, Cuomo, a Democrat, said the state's Public Health and Health Planning Council and state health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker would issue an emergency regulation banning flavored e-cigarette products.

"Vaping is dangerous," the governor said. "At a minimum, it is addicting young people to nicotine at a very early age."

YouTube

"We would ban all flavors besides tobacco and menthol," he said.

The push at the state and federal levels to ban certain vaping products comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that 380 confirmed or probable cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarettes had been identified in 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with six confirmed deaths.

Earlier this month, Michigan imposed a similar ban. Bills to halt the sale of flavored vaping products have been introduced in California and Massachusetts.

Last week, Trump, appearing beside Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, announced that his administration would move toward a federal ban of flavored vaping products.

"Vaping has become a very big business, as I understand it, but we can't allow people to get sick and allow our youth to be so affected," the president said.

"We intend to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities," Azar said in a statement.

In July, Cuomo signed a law that raised the minimum age for purchase of tobacco and e-cigarettes in the state from 18 to 21.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Health
New York
Vaping

Related Content

What Do We Really Know About Vaping?

By & Sep 13, 2019
Vaporized smoking products are believed to have led to hundreds of cases of lung disease and several deaths. "Vermont Edition" learns what is known about the science of vaping products.
ThomasVogel / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Concerns about addiction to vaping products, especially among younger users, have raised great concerns within the medical community. But with recent deaths related to vaping and hundreds of suspected cases of lung disease, that concern is now widespread. Vermont Edition looks at what we now know about vaping.

Do You Smoke? Or Vape? E-Cigarettes Pick Up Steam in Vermont

By Dec 27, 2013
Un-Dun'

The Northeast Kingdom is about to get its first electronic cigarette store.  Lyndonville will follow a trail blazed in Castleton, where there is a business that sells the vaporizers, and makes the liquid ingredients. E-cigs are also being sold in convenience stores. But even as businesses latch onto the trend, the state is calling for more regulation.

Candy Flavors Put E-Cigarettes On Kids' Menu

By editor Feb 17, 2014

Electronic cigarettes are often billed as a safe way for smokers to try to kick their habit. But it's not just smokers who are getting their fix this way. According to a survey published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 middle school students who've tried one say they've never smoked a "real" cigarette. And between 2011 and 2012, e-cigarettes doubled in popularity among middle and high school students.