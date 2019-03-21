News & Brews: Legislative Lightning Round

  • VPR Statehouse reporters, Bob Kinzel (left) and Peter Hirschfeld will answer listener questions about the 2019 legislative session in the next News & Brews. This event Apr. 11 will be broadcasted live during Morning Edition.
    Daria Bishop / For VPR

Vermont’s lawmakers are more than halfway through the 2019 session and many key pieces of legislation are still shaping up. VPR reporters will take your questions at our next News & Brews event during Morning Edition on Thursday, April 11 at Red Hen Bakery and Cafe in Middlesex.

Mitch Wertlieb will be live on the air each hour with VPR’s Statehouse reporters Bob Kinzel and Peter Hirschfeld for a lightning round Q+A  to answer your questions about the legislative session.

Submit your questions online now or stop by Red Hen on April 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m for a hot brewed beverage, breakfast and conversation with VPR reporters and staff.

'Morning Edition' host Mitch Wertlieb will host News & Brews: Legislative Lightning Round live from Red Hen Bakery and Cafe.
Credit Daria Bishop / For VPR

FAQs

Time: 6:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Location: Red Hen Bakery and Cafe, 961 US-2, Middlesex, VT 05602

Is there a cost to attend?
The event is free to attend. If you're inclined to support VPR events, you can pitch in what you can at anytime online!

What are my food and drink options?
Food and beverages are available for purchase. Sign up for VPR email at the event and you’ll get a free coffee, courtesy of Red Hen!

How do I get to Red Hen Bakery and Cafe? Is there parking?
Red Hen is located in the Camp Meade complex off Exit 9 on i89. Find directions here. There is parking available in the two lots on either side of the building.

Will this event be broadcast?
Portions of this event will be broadcast live. For a segment each hour, Mitch will ask Bob and Peter questions submitted by the audience in advance and that we receive at the event.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

