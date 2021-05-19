News Roundup: State Officials Report 45 New COVID Infections, 1 More Death

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Wednesday, May 19.

The latest coronavirus data:

1. State officials report 45 new COVID cases, another death

Vermont health officials reported 45 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday.One more Vermonter has also died from the virus, bringing the state's total to 255.

Nine people are hospitalized with the virus, including two people in intensive care.

The state's vaccination data has now been adjusted to account for opening of vaccines to Vermonters as young as 12. To date, just under 66% of Vermonters 12 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Some 48% are fully inoculated.

- Matthew Smith

Vermont’s COVID cases at six-month low

The number of active COVID cases in Vermont has dropped to its lowest level in six months.

Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak said the state’s successful vaccination program is leading to better health outcomes across the state.

“With fewer cases circulating, and with vaccination rates pushing higher, our communities are getting safer by the day,” he said.

Pieciak added this is the first time there hasn’t been an outbreak at a long-term care facility since the state began tracking the virus.

And the hospitalization rate in Vermont is the lowest in the country, on a per-capita basis.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

Third of 12- to 18-year-old Vermonters signed up for COVID vaccine

About a third of the Vermonters in the 12-18 age group have signed up to get their COVID vaccine.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said clinics opened this week in 66 schools to get shots into the arms of the youth.

“We are making good progress with this age group,” Smith said. “But I will continue to urge young people to sign up."

The CDC approved using the Pfizer vaccine in people 12 and older last week. Anyone younger than 18 needs parental approval to get a shot.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

Non-residents can get COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont beginning Thursday

The Scott administration will be offering the COVID vaccine to anyone in the state, even to people who don’t live here.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said starting on Thursday the state will be able to give out a shot to anyone over the age of 12 who walks into a clinic.

“This is unrestricted: If you want a vaccine and you happen to be in Vermont, you can get a vaccine,” Smith said.

Vermont opened up its vaccine program to out-of-state college students and workers about a month ago, and Smith says the state has enough vaccine at this point to give the shots to anyone who is here and wants one.

Parent or guardian consent is required for anyone under the age of 18 getting a vaccine.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

2. Gov. says U.S.-Canada border should open during summer

Gov. Phil Scott met with the New England governors and leaders from Canada’s eastern provinces this week.

And while he says he expects the border to remain closed for now, it’s possible that travel can start between the two countries soon.

“I still believe that before the summer is over, that it will be opened back up,” Scott said. “And I’m hopeful that it will be by mid-summer."

Scott says tourism in northern Vermont will likely take a hit due to the continued closure, though he expects the summer tourism season to be strong generally due to U.S. visitors who are eager to visit the state.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

3. Burlington Electric Department to ask for 7.5% rate increase

Ratepayers in Burlington may have to pay more for their electricity. Burlington Electric Department says it will ask for a rate increase of 7.5% percent.

If it’s approved by the Public Utility Commission, this would be the department’s first rate increase in 12 years.

The department says it needs the raise because it experienced lower sales over the past year, and saw more customers fall behind on their bills.

If it's approved, the rate hike would take effect later this year.

- Henry Epp

Electric aircraft company hopes to expand facility at Burlington airport

A company that hopes to be a leader in the new electric aircraft industry plans to expand its facility at the Burlington airport.

BETA technologies says it hopes to break ground on a 270,000-square-foot facility later this year, if it receives the necessary permits.

The company has only been around for four years, but already employs over 200 people, and says it could create hundreds more jobs in the coming years if it completes this expansion. The company also says it recently raised over $360 million from investors.

- Henry Epp

4. Vote by mail legislation lands on governor's desk

A bill that would make voting by mail permanent in Vermont's general elections is headed to Gov. Phil Scott's desk.

The House Tuesday gave final approval for the legislation, which would expand voter access.

All Vermont voters received mailed ballots during the 2020 general election due to the pandemic. The secretary of state's office says both voter turnout and early voting were up.

Supporters of the bill hope making mail-in voting permanent will solidify gains in voter turnout.

- Brittany Patterson

Bill increasing child care subsidies goes to governor's desk

A $12.5 million child care bill is on its way to the desk of Gov. Phil Scott.

On Tuesday, lawmakers gave final approval to legislation that would increase child care subsidies for low- and moderate-income parents.

Aly Richards, with the nonprofit child care advocacy group Let’s Grow Kids, says the bill also includes financial incentives for child care workers.

“We need support today to allow folks to stay in the job that they love and have trained for,” Richards said. “And we need resources for more early educators to be able to access this field.”

The bill also appropriates more than $4 million for an IT modernization project at the Agency of Human Services.

The governor has previously indicated he supports the legislation.

- Peter Hirschfeld

