News Roundup: State Reports 126 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, the state's food distribution efforts and more for Monday, Feb 15.

The latest coronavirus data:

1. Health officials report 126 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Health officials reported 126 new COVID-19 infections statewide Monday, as Vermont's vaccination rate edged over 13%.

Now more than 72,000 Vermonters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of today's new infections, more than two dozen were reported in both Chittenden and Rutland counties, accounting for the bulk of the latest infections.

Hospitalizations dipped to 40 people, including 12 in the ICU.

Vermont also saw one more virus-linked death, bringing the state's total to 190.

- Matthew Smith

Quebec COVID case count average, hospitalizations going down

Quebec reported 910 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and 16 new deaths over the weekend.

Montreal continues to see the bulk of the new infections, with nearly 400.

The Montreal Gazette reports the seven-day rolling average of cases now stands at just over 960, the lowest since late October.

The province also saw its hospitalizations drop to 805 people, the fewest since early December.

- Matthew Smith

University of New Hampshire goes to remote classes

University of New Hampshire classes have moved online and students face tighter restrictions after a “dramatic and sustained” rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Spring semester classes began Feb. 1, and as of late last week, more than 265 active cases were reported among students. Another four were found among faculty and staff.

Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people, and students can not visit other residence halls or apartment buildings.

- Associated Press

More infectious coronavirus variant detected in N.H.

A more infectious coronavirus variant has been detected in a New Hampshire resident for the first time.

Granite State health officials announced Friday an adult from southeast Hillsborough County tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the United Kingdom.

Health officials say the individual had close contact with someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 after international travel.

Close household contacts were identified via contact tracing, and those involved have followed isolation, quarantine and testing guidance.

- Associated Press

2. Vermont Congressional delegation: Federal contractor failing to feed hungry Vermonters

The federal contractor charged with Vermont's food insecurity program during the pandemic is failing to deliver food to hungry Vermonters.

That's according to a letter sent to the designated Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack from all three members of Vermont's Congressional delegation.

Seven Days reports the letter says California-based Global Trading Partners bungled the most recent round of the Farmers to Families Food Box program, potentially leaving hundreds of families without access to emergency food supplies.

The letter calls on the Biden administration to find another vendor to complete the contract.

- Matthew Smith

3. State going ahead with juvenile detention facility demolition, replacement

More than a year after Vermont's only juvenile detention facility effectively closed, the state is moving forward with a plan to demolish Colchester's Woodside center and replace it with a therapeutic facility for adults needing acute care.

WCAX reports the new $16 million facility will include 16 acute care beds for adults. It replaces a different adult facility officials say is inadequate.

The state is negotiating a contract to build a new, six-bed juvenile facility in Newbury by the end of the year.

- Matthew Smith

