N.H. Democrats Use Party Convention to Size Up Vast Field of Presidential Candidates

New Hampshire Democrats – and nearly every candidate seeking their party’s nomination for president -- were in Manchester Saturday for the state Democratic convention.

Ruth Davis of Durham, who wore a button for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said seeing so many candidates up close would prompt many voters, even ones who think they’ve made up their minds, to reassess the field.



“I’ve got a blurred picture of Pete Buttigieg," Davis said. "I took a selfie with (Andrew) Yang, and I got another picture with Julian (Castro). But I do think some people are going to come here supporting one candidate and walk away supporting somebody else."

The New Hampshire Democratic Party says it sold 8,000 tickets to the convention, which is a major party fundraiser.

[2020 Primary Candidate Tracker: Where and when to see the candidates in N.H.]

