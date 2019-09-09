Related Program: 
VPR News

N.H. Democrats Use Party Convention to Size Up Vast Field of Presidential Candidates

By 10 minutes ago
  • Sen. Kamala Harris poses for a selfie during the N.H. Democratic Party state convention.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Sen. Kamala Harris poses for a selfie during the N.H. Democratic Party state convention.
    Casey McDermott / NHPR
  • Pete Buttigieg at the SNHU Arena, site of the N.H. Democrats' state convention.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Pete Buttigieg at the SNHU Arena, site of the N.H. Democrats' state convention.
    Casey McDermott / NHPR
  • Marianne Williamson supporters outside the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Marianne Williamson supporters outside the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
    Casey McDermott / NHPR
  • The professional firefighters union showed signs supporting its candidate, Joe Biden.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    The professional firefighters union showed signs supporting its candidate, Joe Biden.
    Casey McDermott / NHPR
Originally published on September 8, 2019 10:13 am

New Hampshire Democrats – and nearly every candidate seeking their party’s nomination for president -- were in Manchester Saturday for the state Democratic convention.

Ruth Davis of Durham, who wore a button for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said seeing so many candidates up close would prompt many voters, even ones who think they’ve made up their minds, to reassess the field.

“I’ve got a blurred picture of Pete Buttigieg," Davis said. "I took a selfie with (Andrew) Yang, and I got another picture with Julian (Castro). But I do think some people are going to come here supporting one candidate and walk away supporting somebody else."

The New Hampshire Democratic Party says it sold 8,000 tickets to the convention, which is a major party fundraiser.

[2020 Primary Candidate Tracker: Where and when to see the candidates in N.H.]

Copyright 2019 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

Tags: 
VPR News
New Hampshire
Government & Politics
Campaign 2020

Related Content

As FEC Nears Shutdown, Priorities Such As Stopping Election Interference On Hold

By Aug 30, 2019

Barring some kind of miraculous last-minute reprieve, Friday will be the last business day that the Federal Election Commission will be able to function for quite a while, leaving the enforcement of federal campaign finance laws unattended ahead of the 2020 election.

The commission's vice chairman, Matthew Petersen, announced his resignation earlier this week, to take effect at the end of the month. With Petersen gone, the FEC will be down to three members and won't have a quorum.

Sanders Keeps Touting 'Medicare For All' Plan, While Other Democratic Candidates Pull Back

By Aug 28, 2019
Bernie Sanderse stands in front of a podium that says Medicare For All. Kirsten Gillibrand and Jeff Merkley stand on either side.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press

If there's one issue that defines Sen. Bernie Sanders, it's probably his unflinching support for a government-run health care system that's financed through federal taxes. That idea of "Medicare for All" has become a defining issue in the larger Democratic presidential race — and some other candidates are proposing modifications to Sanders' plan.

Sanders Unveils $16 Trillion Climate Plan Building on Green New Deal

By Aug 23, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders released a $16.3 trillion climate plan Thursday that builds on the Green New Deal and calls for the United States to move to renewable energy across the economy by 2050 and declare climate change a national emergency.

While the Vermont senator had already endorsed the sweeping Democratic proposal to combat climate change and had teamed up with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on climate legislation, Sanders' climate plan provides the most detail yet on how he envisions the climate change moonshot taking shape if he is elected president.