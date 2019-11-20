Related Program: 
VPR News

No Kids Currently Held At State's Sole Juvenile Detention Facility

By 1 hour ago
  • The exterior of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, with cars parked out front
    The state's sole juvenile detention facility currently has no kids housed there. The facility has been under scrutiny this year over some of its disciplinary procedures.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Vermont’s sole juvenile detention center is empty for the first time in years — a significant milestone for the facility, which been under scrutiny for practices that allegedly put kids in “dangerous conditions.”

Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, which is run by the Department for Children and Families, houses kids between the ages of 10 and 17. The kids housed at Woodside are in DCF custody or the criminal justice system. But as of Wednesday, no one was being held at the Colchester facility.

“It’s a really big deal,” said Chief Juvenile Defender Marshall Pahl.

Pahl noted a variety of factors led to the decrease in Woodside’s population. “It’s been a combination of policy changes and law changes and then just individual litigation and advocacy on behalf of kids who are there to try get them into more appropriate placements,” Pahl said.

DCF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, the Defender General’s office sued Woodside, accusing staffers of using “dangerous and painful restraints.” That lawsuit was dismissed after the plaintiff, an unnamed 17-year old, was discharged from Woodside.

Then, Disability Rights Vermont filed a separate federal lawsuit that made similar allegations. In that case, a federal judge ordered Woodside to reduce its use of solitary confinement and to ease disciplinary procedures.

Lawmakers have been considering what to do with Woodside as the population of kids held there has shrunk in recent years.

In January, DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz told the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions that he supports building a new 30-bed facility to replace Woodside.

For now, Woodside is still standing — the facility is still operational and kids could be placed there again, Pahl said.

“If they put a kid back in there, the likelihood is that we will be back to the fight,” Pahl said. “But it’s worth celebrating that we got down to zero.”

Tags: 
VPR News
Department for Children and Families
Criminal Justice & Public Safety

Related Content

Federal Lawsuit Alleges 'Dangerous Conditions' For Children Held At Woodside

By Jun 24, 2019
The exterior of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, with cars parked out front
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

A new federal lawsuit alleges children at Vermont's juvenile detention center are being held in conditions that are "physically and emotionally harmful."

Court documents say children at Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center are held in dangerous restraints and long-term isolation and don't receive adequate mental health treatment.

The lawsuit, filed by Disability Rights Vermont, asks for Woodside to stop these practices and develop new policies.

Lawsuit, Regulatory Reports Allege 'Dangerous' Restraints Of Children At Woodside

By Apr 10, 2019
The exterior of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, with cars parked out front
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

The Defender General’s Office has sued Vermont’s only juvenile detention facility, accusing staffers of using “dangerous and painful restraint” techniques and other disciplinary methods that run afoul of common standards.

Court Orders Woodside Juvenile Facility To Change Seclusion And Restraint Policies

By Aug 12, 2019
The exterior of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, with cars parked out front
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

A federal judge on Friday ordered Vermont's juvenile detention facility to reduce the use of solitary confinement and ease disciplinary procedures.