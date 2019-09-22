North Africa and Autumn In New York

Live performances in our area this week from Tinariwen and Rhiannon Giddens, some classic ska, and, as always, much much more!

This program will air on Sunday September 22nd fro 7 - 10 p.m.

This weeks calendar announcements:

The Flynn mainstage in Burlington presents Tinariwen on Wednesday 9/25 at 7:30 and Rhiannon Giddens on Sunday 9/29 at 7 pm.

There will be a Folk dance at the Acworth NH Town Hall, featuring traditional dances of France and Brittany on Sunday, September 29th featuring a Live Band with musicians

from all over the eastern U.S.! All dances taught, beginners welcome. Beginners lessons 2 p.m. Dance 3:00 - 5:30.

Northern Harmony, an ensemble of ten brilliant young singers based in Vermont, presents four Vermont concerts of world harmony traditions:

Sunday, September 22, 7:00 pm at Plainfield Friends Meeting, on Martin Meadow in Plainfield

Tuesday, September 24, 7:00 pm in Greensboro at Highland Center for the Arts

Wednesday, September 25, 7:00 pm IN Montpelier at Christ Church, Taplin Auditorium Thursday, September 26, 7:30 pm in Guilford at Guilford Community Church

The Whallonsburg NY grange presents the Revenants on Saturday September 28th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Zeichner Trio will be performing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Saturday September 28th at 8:30 p.m.

The 21st annual Bristol Harvest Festival is happening on Saturday, September 28th. Featured musicians will include Ramble Tree, Mark LaVoie, Rick Ceballos & Lausanne Allen, The Harvest Festival Band, Keith Williams and Patrick Fitzsimmons.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday September 28th with live music by Roger Treat and Lloyd Carr with Shari Shakti calling.

Singer-songwriter Larry Allen Brown plays two intimate sets at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls on Saturday September 28th. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8

The Scottish trio North Sea Gas will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake, New York on Saturday September 28th and at Stone Church Arts in Bellows Falls on Sunday September 29th.

On Saturday Sept 28th, Ben Dunham, Backline Collective, and Roosevelt Collier will be performing at Goddard College in Plainfield

Anais Mitchell will be performing at the Colonial Theater in Bethlehem, NH on Sunday September 29th.