Nov. 19 | News & Brews: Southern Vermont Spotlight

  • Join VPR reporters on November 19 for an evening of drinks and discussion about southern Vermont communities and issues.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Sometimes you just need to get together with your neighbors, grab a drink, and talk about how the news is affecting your life. Wind down from the day and join us November 19 at The Stone Church in Brattleboro for a meet-and-greet with VPR reporters, including Southern Vermont Reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman, Upper Valley & Arts Reporter Betty Smith and Statehouse Reporter Peter Hirschfeld.

Meet the journalists dedicated to covering issues that matter to you and tell us about your community. What issues and stories matter most to the people where you live? And how are you approaching statewide issues at the local level — from economic development to fostering a thriving arts community?

Bring your thoughts, experiences and ideas for a fun evening of drinks and discussion at The Stone Church on November 19 at 6:30 p.m.

No mics. No recorders. Just us. We hope to see you there!

Space is limited, so please register in advance.

| RESERVE FREE TICKETS |

Event FAQ

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Location:  The Stone Church, 210 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Agenda:
6:00 p.m. - Doors open
6:30 p.m - Drinks, snacks and conversation
7:00 p.m. (approx.) - Attendees sit for brief presentation from reporters
7:30 p.m. - Open Q&A
8:00 p.m. (approx.) - Event concludes

Is there a cost to attend?
The event is free to attend. If you're inclined to support VPR, you can pitch in what you can at anytime online!

Do I have to bring my ticket to the event?
No, we will have a guest list at the door.

Can I show up if I don’t have a reservation?
We will accept walk-ins if we have space. You will be asked to register at the door.

Will there be seating?
For the first half of the event, we expect most folks will be walking around, enjoying food, drink, and conversation. The second half of the event will be seated. Seating will not be reserved.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

