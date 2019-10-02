Nov. 3 | But Why, Live! Hoots And Whistles

    But Why?, VPR's podcast for curious kids, comes to life on Saturday, Nov. 3.
How do owls spin their heads around? Why do bird sing at dawn and dusk? How do peregrine falcons fly? But Why?, VPR’s podcast for curious kids, comes to life on Sunday, November 3 for two interactive shows all about owls and other birds.

Join But Why? at VPR's Stetson Studio One for a morning or afternoon show. 'Bird Diva' Bridget Butler and live owls from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum team up with host Jane Lindholm to answer questions submitted by kids from all around the world!

Morning show — Sunday, November 3 at 11:00 a.m.GET TICKETS

Afternoon show — Sunday, Nobember 3 at 3:00 p.m. — GET TICEKTS

This event is sponsored by Let's Grow Kids!
FAQ:

Show Times:
11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Location: VPR’s Stetson Studio One, 365 Troy Ave., Colchester VT 05446

What is But Why?
But Why? is a podcast for curious kids, where kids submit their burning questions about the world and we seek out answers. The podcast is produced by Vermont Public Radio. You can learn more about the origins of But Why here.

What is your refund policy?
We can issue refunds up to 7 days prior to the event.

Will our seats be assigned?
No, seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?
Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Do I have to bring my ticket to the event?
Yes, please bring a printed or mobile ticket. If you are unable to access your ticket, we will have your name on a list at the door.

What are my food and drink options?
Concession with kid friendly snacks and beverages will be available.

Will this event be broadcast?
No.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

