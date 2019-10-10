Nov. 6 | An Evening With Audie Cornish: Reporting On Politics In 2020

  • An Evening With Audie Cornish
    NPR's Audie Cornish is a co-host of All Things Considered.
    Stephen Voss / NPR

Join VPR’s Henry Epp and Mary Engisch for a live conversation with Audie Cornish, co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine. They’ll discuss what lies ahead for journalists covering politics in the 2020 election year.

Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Elley-Long Music Center at Saint Michael's College.

$15 in advance, $20 day of

[BUY TICKETS]

This event is sponsored by Small Dog Electronics

About Audie Cornsh:
Audie Cornish is a co-host of All Things Considered which airs on VPR from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Prior to hosting Cornish reported from Capitol Hill for NPR News. She comes to Washington, D.C., from Nashville, where she covered the South for NPR. Prior to that Cornish was a reporter for Boston's award-winning public radio station WBUR.

Cornish is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

FAQ

Time: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Elley-Long Music Center at Saint Michael's College at 223 Ethan Allen Avenue, Colchester

Agenda:

7:00 p.m. - Doors open
7:30 p.m. - Opening remarks by VPR's Scott Finn
7:35 p.m. - Talk begins, Q&A to follow
9:30 p.m. - Event concludes

Is there a cost to attend?
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

What are my food and drink options?
We're sorry but no food or beverages will be allowed for this event.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?
Bike, car or bus. Limited parking is available in Elley-Long's parking lot, but street parking is free. Elley-Long Music Center is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?
The event will not be broadcast live, but excerpts from the performance may be used at a later date.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

