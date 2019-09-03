Related Program: 
VPR News

NVU-Johnson Bolstering Mental Health Support For Students

By 6 minutes ago
  • A woman stands in a reception window.
    NVU Johnson Campus Wellness Center Director Kate McCarthy stands for a portrait.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The Johnson campus of Northern Vermont University has partnered with the New York-based JED Foundation, which works with high schools and colleges to destigmatize mental health issues, address substance use and prevent suicide.

Campus Wellness Center Director Kate McCarthy said the partnership will help them reach students across campus who may not come into the wellness center.

"Obviously, here in the wellness center we talk with students about mental health every minute of every day," McCarthy said. "But our hope is to really expand that conversation to the entire campus, so that it’s really a holistic approach to mental health that’s looking from all aspects of our campus.”

McCarthy said NVU-Johnson has formed a team of faculty and staff to assess campus services. In addition, mental health first aid training will be offered to employees this fall.

She added that they've begun working with incoming freshmen to help the students feel connected to their new school community.

"'Cause we find one of the big things in college students is feeling lonely," said McCarthy. "So, really working to help people understand that feeling lonely is okay, and there shouldn’t be shame associated with it. So trying to help our students create some real, authentic connections to their peers and to other parts of the campus."

McCarthy said the next step is to issue what she called a 'healthy mind survey' to all students on campus.

Tags: 
VPR News
Education
Health

Related Content

Summer Vacation Is Almost Over. Do Students Still Need It?

By & Aug 16, 2019
A silhouette of a boy reading a book outside in front of a sunset.
Aaron Burden / Unsplash

Summer vacation is winding down and students will soon head back to school, but does a long summer holiday still make sense for students today?

Why 14 Rural Vermont Schools Are Losing Free Meals

By & Aug 14, 2019
A meal from Springfield High School features a chicken quesadilla on a whole-grain tortilla, salad, steamed carrots and daikon radishes, apples and carrot sticks.
Vermont Agency of Education

Fourteen Vermont schools will lose their free lunch and breakfast programs when students return for classes this fall. But while the programs' sunsetting are ostensibly due to fewer kids living in poverty, child nutrition experts say many of those students still face food insecurity and uncertainty about their next meal.

Lead Test Results From Vt. Schools, Child Care Centers Available For Public To Search

By Aug 14, 2019
A water fountain mounted on a wall.
gerenme / iStock

The Scott administration has created a website to monitor the testing of lead levels in schools and child care centers. To date, five schools and 300 child care centers have been tested — and roughly 10% of the tested child care centers had at least one water source that exceeded legal limits, while every tested school had at least one water source above what's permitted.