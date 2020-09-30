Oct. 14 | Election 2020: This Generational Moment

  • Photo: Angela Evancie / Illustration: Lara Dickson for VPR

The 2020 election is just weeks away and we're ready to see history in the making in Vermont and around the nation. Join VPR's statehouse reporters Bob Kinzel and Peter Hirschfeld on October 14 at 7 p.m. for an online conversation about this generational moment.

They will be sharing their observations and taking your questions. This event will not be recorded, so be sure to sign up here and join us on October 14 at 7 p.m. to be part of the discussion.

This event is sponsored by The Alchemist Brewery of Waterbury and Stowe
 
Event FAQ:
 
So how exactly does this work?
First things first - start by registering here! We need your email in order to send you the link to join the event! You’ll get a reminder 24 hours in advance and one hour before the event, we'll send the link again for easy access.
 
Will other attendees be able to see or hear me?
No, you and all of our attendees will only be able to see the host and the guests.
 
Will this event be broadcast?
No. This event is live and will not be repeated.
 
What if I have a question for Bob and Peter?
You can submit a question via the Q&A window on Zoom.
 
What if I have another question that wasn't answered here?
Get in touch at VPR.org/contact.

